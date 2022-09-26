CHICAGO BEARS KICK-OFF FOOTBALL SEASON WITH GOOD FOODS TO SHOW FANS THAT GAME DAY IS GUAC DAY

Good Foods and Bears Care Team Up to Help Bears Fans Celebrate Game Day

CHICAGO and PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis., Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Good Foods, a leader in better-for-you dips and guacamoles, has kicked off football season with their Game Day is Guac Day campaign. This year, they are partnering with the Chicago Bears for the 2022 football season. As a sponsor of the NFL team, Good Foods will engage fans with consumer activity, as well as contribute as an organization to a variety of charitable components in partnership with the Chicago Bears and Bears Care.

"Supporting our charitable mission is a cornerstone of what we do at Good Foods," said Kurt Penn, Founder & CEO. "We're proud of our commitment to give back to the community and are thrilled to team with the Chicago Bears in this capacity."

Good Foods will be participating in the Bears Care community program in which kids from the Make-A-Wish Foundation, as well as various Chicagoland social justice groups, visit Halas Hall each week. Visitors will have the opportunity to watch the Bears practice while they enjoy lunch from a private viewing suite. Good Foods donated more than 2,000 products for inclusion in these lunches during the football season.

Good Foods also participated in the Bears Care Back-to-School Fair by providing more than 1,500 reusable lunch bags filled with Good Foods products to Chicago-area students.

In total, Good Foods will have provided more than $7,500 in products to those in need throughout the season.

To further solidify the partnership with the Chicago Bears, Good Foods will hold a consumer sweepstakes to make sure Game Day is Guac Day for Bears fans as they come together this season. Chicago area Bears fans can visit GameDayIsGuacDay.com to enter to win prizes, including a grand prize VIP treatment at one Chicago Bears home game.

The Game Day is Guac Day sweepstakes runs from September 25 through November 6, 2022. Visit GameDayIsGuacDay.com to enter to win.

To further extend the Game Day is Guac Day campaign, Good Foods is partnering with Learfield athletics to support three collegiate football programs, including the Wisconsin Badgers, Minnesota Gophers and Georgia Bulldogs. Good Foods sacks hunger with donations to three local food banks for each school.

In addition, Good Foods will host a broader National Game Day is Guac Day sweepstakes to run during the same timeframe. Enter to win a tailgate prize pack on Good Foods Instagram channel, and to enter for the grand prize, visit goodfoods.com through November 6, 2022.

