AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gigster , the leading service integrator for blockchain and Web3, today announced a new partnership with top Web3 marketing agency, Lemonade. Gigster's expanding ecosystem of services for Web3 businesses now includes strategy, creative, social media, and integrated ad campaign management.

Leading Blockchain Service Integrator Gigster Partners with Web3 Marketing Agency Lemonade

Gigster provides the best Web3 development talent from around the world and offers full-stack managed services to deliver blockchain and Web3 applications efficiently and at scale. The Gigster Partner Program integrates blockchain service providers, platforms, and consultants to offer companies the tools and expertise they need to capitalize on Web3.

Lemonade is a full-service Web3 marketing agency that excels at building brands on and off the blockchain by forming authentic connections between the brand and their audience. They help companies such as IMAX, TikTok, and Meta build campaigns focused on long-term growth and sustainability.

"We're excited to announce our affiliation and partnership with Lemonade, a full-service agency driving growth for innovative Web3 and Web2 brands," said Gigster's Director of Blockchain, Cory Hymel. "We look forward to building great experiences for clients together."

Gigster's customers can now benefit from integrated, full-service campaign support from Web3 experts to complement Gigster's fully managed blockchain development projects. As many large brands look to capitalize on the opportunities of Web3, Gigster looked for agency partners that understand crypto, NFTs, and the Metaverse and what is required for a brand repositioning itself in the space.

Lemonade's clients will have access to the full Gigster Partner Network as well as Gigster's talent management and delivery platform for all blockchain and Web3 applications. The partnership allows Lemonade to offer additional engineering capabilities to their clients without needing to accommodate a full development team. Gigster provides the workflow, processes, and talent needed to provide Lemonade with implementation services to further their clients' Web3 initiatives.

For more information on Lemonade, please visit LemonadeTheAgency.com or follow @LemonadeCreates on social.

For more information on Gigster, please visit www.gigster.com or follow @trygigster on Twitter.

