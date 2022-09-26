Miami Herbert Business School earns AMBA accreditation and 'triple crown' status

MIAMI, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Miami Patti and Allan Herbert Business School has been awarded AMBA accreditation and joins a group of the world's leading business schools that hold the "triple crown" accreditation status—a feat achieved by less than 1 percent of the world's business schools. In the United States, Miami Herbert is one of only three business schools with this coveted designation.

Achieving triple-crown accreditation means that the School has earned accreditation from AACSB, EQUIS, and AMBA the three most prestigious business school accreditation organizations.

"This latest accreditation from AMBA recognizes continuing progress at Miami Herbert," said John Quelch, dean of Miami Herbert. "At Miami Hebert, we cultivate a premier learning community that values diversity, technology, a global mindset, and sustainable prosperity. We don't just talk the talk, or only walk the walk—we shape the future."

The Association of MBAs is the leading authority on postgraduate management education. Accreditation from AMBA represents the highest standard of achievement in postgraduate business education. Its rigorous assessment criteria ensure that only the highest-caliber programs achieve AMBA accreditation.

Members of AMBA's accreditation panel commended Miami Herbert's commitment to teaching in small class sizes providing a high-touch experience for its MBA students. The panel also noted the significant and impressive investment in faculty size and the research capability at the School.

Current MBA students, MBA alumni, and employers who met with the assessment panel during their visit also mentioned that they greatly appreciated the personal touch brought by Dean Quelch.

Andrew Main Wilson, chief executive of the AMBA and BGA said, "I am delighted to welcome Miami Herbert Business School into our network of the top 2% of Business Schools globally. This School is internationally known for its quality of teaching and research."

About Miami Herbert Business School

Miami Herbert is a leader in preparing individuals and organizations to excel in the complex, dynamic, and interconnected world of global business. The second largest of 12 schools and colleges at the University of Miami, the School offers undergraduate, master's, doctoral, and executive education programs. Miami Herbert is acclaimed for its global perspective, student and faculty diversity, commitment to sustainability, innovation, and engagement with the business community. www.herbert.miami.edu

