ALAIA BELIZE AUTOGRAPH COLLECTION LAUNCHES CUSTOMIZABLE ADVENTURE MEETS LUXURY PACKAGE FOR BEACHFRONT VILLA GUESTS

Adventure Meets Luxury comes complete with excursions to the Great Blue Hole and Belize Barrier Reef and private, en-suite spa, chef, and mixology experiences.

AMBERGRIS CAYE, Belize, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alaia Belize, Ambergris Caye's new Autograph Collection hotel that debuted as the first Marriott property in Belize, has launched a new all-inclusive and customizable Adventure Meets Luxury package for guests who stay in their three-bedroom beachfront villas.

Alaia Belize’s three-bedroom beachfront villa, featuring a private outdoor terrace and plunge pool. (PRNewswire)

This exclusively Belizean experience includes a roundtrip private plane transfer from Belize City (BZE) to the San Pedro Airport (SPR) with complimentary transportation to the resort, villa accommodations, in-room spa, chef, and mixology experiences, and excursions to the Belize Barrier Reef and the Great Blue Hole. The Adventure Meets Luxury package can be booked for five or more nights, accommodating six guests, at a price of $27,000.

Adventure Meets Luxury is customizable, allowing guests to personalize their itineraries, adding and removing experiences up to the total package cost. The offer includes options for each guest to explore the Great Blue Hole and Belize Barrier Reef by boat, with the opportunity to snorkel, scuba dive, fish, or simply cruise. Those who prefer to skip the water activities can substitute tours to the Mayan Ruins, the ATM Cave, the town of San Pedro, and more.

Alaia's spacious three-bedroom villas were designed by the renowned Debora Aguiar of the iconic 1 Hotels and are masterfully crafted to dissolve all boundaries between home and nature, with the Mar de Tumbo beach and Caribbean Sea just steps from its doors. Villa guests have access to their own private plunge pool and personal terrace, three bedrooms, three en-suite bathrooms, a fully equipped kitchen, large dining area, and indoor living room. With Adventure Meets Luxury, Alaia's Adventure Concierge also creates fully personalized, customizable, and private en-suite spa, chef, and mixology experiences for guests.

For more details or to book Adventure Meets Luxury, visit alaiabelize.com/specials/the-alaia-belize-villa-experience.

CONTACT: alaia@quinn.pr

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Alaia Belize