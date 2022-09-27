Hyundai IONIQ 5 Powertrain Named One of Wards 10 Best Engines & Propulsion Systems

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The powertrain on Hyundai's all-electric IONIQ 5 was named one of the 2022 Wards 10 Best Engines & Propulsion Systems. The annual awards recognize compelling powertrain advancements that are all-new, or significantly improved. The IONIQ 5 was selected for its performance, charging capability, range and price. Hyundai has earned fifteen Wards 10 Best Engines & Propulsion Systems recognitions since the awards' annual inception in 1995.

"With the introduction of our new E-GMP platform, the IONIQ 5 created new advancements in the automotive powertrain world with ultra-fast charging and Vehicle to Load two-way on-board charging," said Byungho Lee, director, electrified propulsion development, Hyundai America Technical Center Inc. "We are thrilled to once again be recognized by Wards for our leadership in eco-friendly technologies."

According to WardsAuto Judge Drew Winter, "The IONIQ 5 redefines the modern vehicle, not only from the propulsion standpoint. The car creates a new, roomy interior space by taking advantage of all the things an EV platform doesn't have, like a transmission tunnel. The IONIQ 5's propulsion system doesn't just sell the car; it redefines what a car can be."

This marks the 28th year for Wards 10 Best Engines & Propulsion Systems, a competition created to recognize outstanding powertrain achievement and powertrain teams for their ability to dial up more power, more torque and better efficiency. This year, 29 entries were competing for the prestigious recognition. All-new or significantly updated propulsion systems qualify for consideration, along with winners from the 2021 class.

The 2022 Wards 10 Best Engines & Propulsions awards ceremony will take place during the second day of the AutoTech: Electrification Conference October 26-27, 2022, in Detroit, Michigan.

