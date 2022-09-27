Marelli expands innovation capabilities with a new Technical R&D center in Bangalore

Marelli Executive Chairman, Dinesh Paliwal led inauguration ceremony

BANGALORE, India, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marelli inaugurated its new Technical R&D Center in Bangalore, Southern India, further boosting the company's innovation capability, particularly in software engineering.

Opening ceremony of the new Marelli Technical R&D center in Bangalore, India (PRNewswire)

When fully operational, the new technical R&D center, together with the company's established engineering center in Gurugram (Delhi area), will increase Marelli India's R&D capability boosting its research team to more than 1,600 members. In particular, the Bangalore center is expected to employ around 600 engineers in 2 years' time.

The main activities of the Bangalore center will be focused on major technology areas of Marelli such as electronics, automotive lighting and both internal combustion powertrain and electric powertrain. In particular, it will develop solutions for:

Software for Cockpit DCU (Domain Control Units), Digital Clusters, Powertrain, and Electric Powertrain products;

System validation for Electronic Systems, Powertrain and Electric Powertrain products and Automotive Lighting in the future, including sensing technologies;

Mechanical Design Simulations for Electronics and moving forward for Automotive Lighting products.

The official opening was held at the presence of Dinesh Paliwal, Executive Chairman of Marelli, Ravi Tallapragada, President of Marelli India and the Electronic Systems Division of Marelli, and members of Marelli India leadership team, with ribbon cutting, a traditional Indian oil lamps lighting ceremony and further activities to welcome employees into the new facility.

"I am absolutely delighted to celebrate this major new strategic step for Marelli. India is one the most important R&D and innovation hubs in the world, and we are very excited about the deep talent pool here." said Dinesh Paliwal, Executive Chairman, Marelli. "Marelli is not investing in India for cost arbitrage – those days are long gone - we are investing for the combination of brain arbitrage, humility, hunger, innovation and speed that India uniquely offers. Our mission in India is to help our customers differentiate their vehicles of the future based on vehicle performance and vehicle personality, leveraging technologies for which India will play a crucial role."

"As a partner to our customers in co-creating the future of mobility, our focus is on developing breakthrough technologies responding to the evolving needs of OEMs and end users. That's why further expanding Marelli's R&D capabilities is key to our success" said David Slump, President and CEO, Marelli. "Together with our strong and competent team in Gurugram, the new Technical R&D center in Bangalore will be strategically important to boost technology evolution in crucial fields such as new vehicle architectures, software-defined vehicles and innovative cloud-based solutions."

"With software becoming a key element in enabling the vehicle of the future and a crucial differentiator in the automotive market, it will be critically important for Marelli to boost our capabilities in this technological field, to develop highly competitive and attractive products" said Ravi Tallapragada, President of Marelli India and Electronic Systems division of Marelli. "The know-how offered by our two Indian R&D centers will make a decisive contribution in achieving this, complementing the work of our other R&D centers globally."

The new facility is located in the Embassy Manyata Tech Park of Bangalore, a city which is recognized as a major engineering and software hub at global level, thus offering Marelli the opportunity to leverage a wide talent pool in crucial technical domains of core competencies.

The Bangalore center, along with the well-established engineering center in Gurugram, will work in close collaboration with all the existing Marelli innovation centers in Japan, Italy, China, Germany, United States and the other Countries where the company is present, to accelerate the evolution of products and solutions on a technological and competitiveness perspective, for the Indian and global market.

Marelli has a significant presence in India: with this new opening, now the company's Indian footprint includes 14 production sites and 2 R&D centers in 7 cities. As a huge, fast-growing market and a recognized technology hub globally, India is core to Marelli strategy and technology evolution, offering deep technical know-how, strong focus on innovation and great speed of execution. Leveraging well-established partnerships, strong customers relations and an advanced technological offer, with leading market position in the AMT business and relevant developments in other crucial domains, Marelli is uniquely positioned to capture the opportunities offered by the Indian market and foster the company's future growth.

About Marelli

Marelli is one of the world's leading global independent suppliers to the automotive sector. With a strong and established track record in innovation and manufacturing excellence, our mission is to transform the future of mobility through working with customers and partners to create a safer, greener, and better-connected world. With around 54,000 employees worldwide, the Marelli footprint includes 170 facilities and R&D centres across Asia, the Americas, Europe, and Africa, generating revenues of 1,380 billion JPY (10.6 billion EUR) in 2021.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1908974/Opening_Marelli_New_RD_center.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1908975/Marelli_Technical_RD_Center.jpg

The new Marelli Technical R&D center in Bangalore, India (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Marelli