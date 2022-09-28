Climb Credit Releases Outcomes Report on Trucking Schools With Findings That Students Are Gaining a 4X ROI in Their Career Training Investment

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Climb Credit, a mission-driven FinTech company focused on expanding access to career-advancing training programs, has released a report on surveyed student outcomes for their partnered trucking schools.

Surveyed students who used Climb to attend a trucking school saw an 81% job placement rate.*

Climb partners with several commercial driver's license (CDL) programs nationwide to provide several payment options for their students.

As outlined in their report, surveyed students who used Climb to attend a trucking school saw not only an 81% job placement rate*, but also a $25,000 median salary increase — roughly four times the average tuition cost for their partner CDL programs. In contrast, a Georgetown report last year found that though typical college costs range from $27,330 to $55,800, the median earnings for young adults with a college degree is roughly $45,000. While comparing career training to 4-year bachelor's degrees can be like comparing apples and oranges, this difference in education ROI between the two highlights an important conversation to be had about education investment in America.

With the American Trucking Association, estimating that the 2021 shortage of truck drivers had reached 80,000, experts believe that this number could surpass 160,000 by 2030. Climb has long believed in the importance of boosting career-training programs such as trucking schools. And with the current need for more truck drivers, they remain fully committed to providing financial support for these institutions.

"Throughout our years of researching and evaluating not only individual CDL schools but also the industry as a whole, it's gratifying to see that our confidence in our partner schools has resulted in such positive outcomes," said Climb CEO Casey Powers. "With the current need for truck drivers, it's even more imperative that we continue to strengthen the programs that have a track record of advancing their students' careers and providing a positive return on their financial investment."

Going forward, Climb is excited to continue their support of CDL programs and other career training programs through even more mission-aligned initiatives that will help students access their training and ultimately succeed in their careers.

*Graduated students were only considered successfully placed if they reported gaining full-time employment, any other type of in-field employment, or that the job obtained was aligned with their professional aspirations.

All outcomes information has been collected by Climb on a good-faith-efforts basis; however, this information relies on inputs beyond Climb's ability to test or control. Accordingly, Climb makes no representation or warranty as to the accuracy of this information, and this information should not be relied on in making a decision whether or not to attend a course at the above-referenced entity. All student experiences are different and outcomes from a program are not guaranteed.

About Climb

Climb (NMLS# 1240013) is an innovative student payment platform that makes career advancement more accessible, affordable, and accountable than ever before. Driven by a mission to empower individuals to unlock their career potential – no matter what their credit profile – Climb utilizes a proprietary return-on-investment calculation to identify and evaluate programs and schools with a demonstrated ability to benefit their graduates. Then they provide learners with payment options that are priced and structured to meet the unique needs of those seeking career training. Recognizing the dynamic and rapidly-changing needs of our workforce, Climb partners with schools that teach everything from cybersecurity to healthcare training, trucking to data science, and culinary arts to coding. While some colleges are struggling to meet the real-world needs of their students, Climb and its partner schools are committed to providing access to valuable, cost effective education that enable individuals to reach their career goals and own their next chapter. For more information, visit https://climbcredit.com or follow @ClimbCredit on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

