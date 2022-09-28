Gong Named a Top Startup For Second Straight Year By LinkedIn

2022 LinkedIn Top U.S. Startups List Recognizes Innovative Companies Attracting Investment, Employees, and Attention

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gong, the Reality Platform™ leveraging artificial intelligence to transform go-to-market teams, has been named a top U.S. startup for the second year in a row by LinkedIn. Gong placed #2 on the 2022 LinkedIn Top Startups List in the United States, showcasing the top 50 emerging companies based on unique LinkedIn data and the activity of its members.

The 2022 LinkedIn Top Startups list identifies young companies attracting investment, employees, and attention. The list is based on millions of actions taken by LinkedIn members and uses a four-pillar methodology measuring employment growth, engagement, job interest, and talent attraction.

"Gong has built a culture of belonging, where employees feel valued, empowered, and included," said Gong Chief People Officer Sandi Kochhar. "This sense of belonging is in our DNA, and the result is a working environment where people can reach their full potential. We're very proud of the LinkedIn recognition and the incredible buzz and engagement our brand continues to generate on LinkedIn."

In the past year, Gong has been recognized as one of the top private cloud companies in the world , one of the most promising private enterprise tech companies , one of the best startup employers , and one of the fastest-growing companies in North America .

For more information about Gong and becoming a Gongster, please visit the career page .

About Gong

Gong unlocks reality to help people and companies reach their full potential. The Reality Platform™ autonomously empowers customer-facing teams to take advantage of their most valuable assets – customer interactions, which the Gong platform captures and analyzes. Gong then delivers insights at scale, enabling revenue and go-to-market teams to determine the best actions for repeatable winning outcomes. More than 3,000 innovative companies like Morningstar Inc., Paychex, LinkedIn, Shopify, Slack, SproutSocial, Twilio, and Zillow trust Gong to power their business reality. For more information, please visit www.gong.io.

