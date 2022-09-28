JimiIoT to Showcase Latest State-of-the-Art IoT Devices to the World at MWC 2022

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JimiIoT, a leading provider of Internet of Things (IoT) telematics devices and cloud services, will showcase its latest technologically advanced dashcam JC450 and telematics solutions at MWC 2022 in Las Vegas.

(PRNewsfoto/Shenzhen Jimi IoT Co., Ltd.) (PRNewswire)

The JC450, an LTE dashcam system designed specifically for use in vehicles, is capable of recording 5 separate channels simultaneously, and integrates ADAS and DMS algorithms that actively assist drivers in increasing their awareness and safety on the road by providing real-time, actionable alerts.

"We look forward to seeing you again at MWC after 2 years," said Alex Dai, Product Director of JimiIoT: "With the rapid development of telematics equipment, customers' needs have gradually changed from the quality demands for hardware equipment to information processing providers, and we are confident that JimiIoT will play a key role in this area."

At the exhibition, Dai will be on hand to discuss the future of IoT telematics systems, and highlight JimiIoT's solutions for GPS asset tracking and video telematics.

Other JimiIoT products that will be showcased at this exhibition include:

VL02 – A vehicle tracker that uses the Cat-M1/NB-IoT networks for fast data transmission and features multiple I/Os for function expansion.

VL501 – A plug-and-track vehicle terminal that can be easily installed in virtually any vehicle and is ideal if your business is looking for convenience and ease of use.

All these products which will be presented by JimiIoT on MWC, has completed the specific certification requirements by multiple countries, including CE, FCC, PTCRB, AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, TELEC certifications, and others.

As North America's most influential connectivity event, MWC Las Vegas brings the digital ecosystem together and showcases the latest trends in connectivity and mobile innovation. MWC Las Vegas 2022 will be held at Las Vegas Convention Center during September 28-30. JimiIoT will be located at booth [W1.820].

About JimiIoT

JimiIoT (Concox) is a major player in the IoT industry and is focused on IoT telematics and cloud services. The company provides reliable products and customized solutions to clients around the world in the areas of fleet management, asset tracking, personal care, device management, and shared mobility.

If you would like more information on our range of products and solutions, please visit the JimiIoT website, Facebook, LinkedIn, or directly contact the team via info@jimilab.com.

