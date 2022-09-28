Mattamy Homes Begins Sales at Buckhorn Creek, a Single-Family Community in Holly Springs, North Carolina

Buckhorn Creek brings exclusive, single-family living with large wooded homesites to Wake County

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C., Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Mattamy Homes, North America's largest privately owned homebuilder, is excited to announce the grand opening of its new Buckhorn Creek community in Wake County, North Carolina.

Mattamy is offering single-family homes from the $600s including the award-winning Gunnison, Kendall, Lassen, Marshall, Parker, Prescott, Winston and Yosemite floorplans from the Carolina series. Buckhorn Creek brings an exclusive enclave of only 33 homesites, with several offering more than one acre of wooded area.

Each home design offers between 3,003–4,218 square feet of living space, depending upon the floorplan. Architect's Choice Options offer profound customization of living space, including the inclusion of a "super shower" in the owner's bath, or the substitution of entire rooms — such as a study for a flex room, a guest suite for a den, or a bedroom/bath for a loft area. These Architect's Choice Options vary per floorplan and are detailed via useful, interactive floorplan diagrams on the Buckhorn Creek website.

Each Buckhorn Creek home will also come standard with 9-foot ceilings on the first and second floors, upgraded trim throughout, James Hardie® ColorPlus Siding and full-yard Bermuda sod. All floorplans are ecoSelect™ certified for high energy efficiency and include smart home features such as RingPro™ video doorbells and ecobee™ thermostats with built-in Amazon Alexa voice services.

"We are excited to announce the grand opening of Mattamy Homes' newest community, Buckhorn Creek," said Donna Kemp, Vice President of Sales for Mattamy's Raleigh Division. "This is a unique opportunity to find a neighborhood tucked away in such a desirable Holly Springs location in a beautiful, secluded setting. This boutique community of 33 homesites offers flexible floorplans to fit every need. You don't want to miss out on Buckhorn Creek!"

Nature lovers and outdoor enthusiasts will appreciate the nearby Bass Lake Park, Harris Lake Park, Womble Park and Ting Park. These offer various green spaces, trails, lake access, picnic areas and plenty of space for healthy recreation.

Holly Springs is home to various shopping options, from colorful local boutiques to the Shoppes at Holly Springs, as well as conveniences such as drug and grocery stores. A variety of restaurants offering different cuisine and casual conversation are just minutes away. There's also plentiful entertainment in both downtown Holly Springs and nearby Fuquay-Varina.

Buckhorn Creek residents will be served by top-rated Wake County schools such as Buckhorn Creek Elementary, Holly Grove Middle and Fuquay-Varina High. The Holly Springs area offers an easy commute to major employment centers such as WakeMed Cary and Research Triangle Park.

Now under construction off Buckhorn Duncan Rd., Buckhorn Creek is open for sales by appointment only. To receive updates or schedule a community tour, call (919) 804-1787, or visit mattamyhomes.com/north-carolina/raleigh/holly-springs/buckhorn-creek.

About Mattamy Homes

Mattamy Homes is the largest privately owned homebuilder in North America, with 40-plus years of history across the United States and Canada. Every year, Mattamy helps more than 8,000 families realize their dream of homeownership. In the United States, the company is represented in 11 markets – Dallas, Charlotte, Raleigh, Phoenix, Tucson, Jacksonville, Orlando (where its US head office is located), Tampa, Sarasota, Naples and Southeast Florida – and in Canada, its communities stretch across the Greater Toronto Area, as well as in Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. Visit www.mattamyhomes.com for more information.

About Buckhorn Creek

Buckhorn Creek in Holly Springs, NC will offer single-family living in an intimate, 33-homesite community near lakeside parks and natural views. Its location offers easy access to downtown Holly Springs and Fuquay-Varina, offering a wide variety of conveniences and cultural options. The community is served by top-rated Wake County schools and is within easy driving distance of major employment centers.

