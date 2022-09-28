Meet the Hand Dryer That Removes Bacteria In The Air

Citron Hygiene and Velair Group announce a new partnership, bringing sustainable, stylish and bacteria-removing hand hygiene technology to North America.

TORONTO, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Citron Hygiene, a global washroom hygiene services company, and Velair Group, a leading innovative hand dryer manufacturer, today announced their partnership in North America with the launch of the Pebble+ hand dryer. Together, both organizations are committed to bringing more advanced hand hygiene technology to public spaces, elevating the standards for public health and sustainability, all at an affordable cost.

The Pebble+ delivers an advanced hygiene protocol that is energy-efficient, good for the planet, and best-in-class with next-generation engineering. Local air sterilization and UV-C disinfection work to remove 99.9% of bacteria, at a lower cost to the planet and the bottom line of businesses. It works to sterilize the air with an intelligent H13 filter and is TUV SUD-certified for removal of bacteria and viruses from the air around it. The Pebble+ has a low environmental impact, producing 90% less CO 2 compared to other dryers, offering a paperless, high-efficiency, sustainable solution.

It's available now exclusively through Citron Hygiene in a first-of-its-kind full-service rental program where businesses can avail of their hand dryers for a monthly fee without a significant upfront capital outlay.

"Most companies have elevated their hand hygiene protocol, but not enough companies have found energy-efficient, sustainable and cost-effective hand drying solutions," said Robert Guice, CEO of Citron Hygiene. "Expanding our partnership with Velair to North America is another step in redefining washroom hygiene standards in this region and reinforces Citron Hygiene's commitment to sustainability globally. Our industry-unique hand dryers-on-contract program will allow businesses to offer sanitary, cost-saving, low-emission, best-in-class hand drying technology like Pebble+ without a significant capital outlay to the customer."

"We have built an exceptionally strong partnership with Citron Hygiene over the past 2 years in the UK, so it made perfect sense to develop that partnership further into the US and Canada," said Matt Anderson, Managing Director, Velair Group. "Citron Hygiene is a company whose values marry up perfectly with the introduction of Pebble+ into North America. In a world that is still recovering from the devastating Covid-19 pandemic, it was clear that the North American hand dryer market was lacking a product that meets the exceptional hygiene standards that users now expect in washrooms."

When it comes to proper hand hygiene, drying your hands effectively is a critical step that should never be missed. Wet hands not only leave drips of water on surfaces and floors, heightening the risk of slips, trips, falls and contamination, they can also spread up to 1,000 times more bacteria than dry hands do. While the public can take hand hygiene protocols into their own hands, it's up to businesses and organizations to provide the right hygienic technology to support effective measures.

The Pebble+ helps businesses save up to 96% on hand drying costs with energy-efficient automatic drying technology. The plug and play technology means that in the unlikely event a replacement model is needed, a new unit can be plugged in easily as a replacement, never leaving businesses without a hand dryer. The Pebble+ is the perfect choice to enter the emerging North American hand dryer market. Businesses in North America who are interested in bringing the Pebble+ to their washrooms should request more information and a free consultation by visiting https://www.citronhygiene.com/.

About Citron Hygiene LP

Citron Hygiene LP is a leading global company that provides washroom hygiene products and services to businesses and institutions that seek to enhance their brand by providing their customers and employees with an elevated washroom experience. With industry experience spanning 45 years, Citron Hygiene is headquartered in Toronto, Canada, and has service locations throughout Canada, US, and the United Kingdom. Citron Hygiene is a private portfolio company of Birch Hill Equity Partners, a Canadian mid-market private equity firm. To learn more, visit www.citronhygiene.com

Velair Group

Established in 2012, Velair Group has supplied over 300 businesses with hand dryer product and packages, working via partners and distributors who sell their product range. Velair Group is known in the industry for providing innovative products and solutions in the washroom and electrical arenas. To learn more, visit https://velair.co.uk/

View original content:

SOURCE Citron Hygiene LP