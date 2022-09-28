The Vitamin Shoppe® Partners with Team RWB, America's Leading Health and Wellness Community for Veterans, for the "WOD for Warriors" on Veterans Day 2022

The Vitamin Shoppe® and brand partners 1st Phorm®, BodyTech®, Cellucor®/C4®, Prime Hydration™, and Redcon1® will donate $50,000 to support Team RWB's mission to enrich the lives of military veterans

SECAUCUS, N.J., Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Vitamin Shoppe, an omnichannel specialty retailer of nutritional products, today announced its support and lead sponsorship of Team Red White & Blue's (Team RWB) "WOD for Warriors," a day of functional fitness on Veterans Day, November 11, 2022.

The WOD (Workout of the Day) sees thousands of veterans and their supporters complete a series of burpee box jumps, mountain climbers, and other exercises on Veterans Day, with sets and reps that symbolize and honor the men and women who have served our country. Participants can tackle the WOD either as an individual or with one of over 100 official host gyms across the country.

The annual event also supports Team RWB's vision to forge America's leading health and wellness community for veterans by offering real-life and virtual opportunities to build a healthier lifestyle.

The Vitamin Shoppe and its brand partners, including 1st Phorm, BodyTech, Cellucor/C4, Prime Hydration, and Redcon1, will donate $50,000 to Team RWB as lead sponsors of this year's WOD for Warriors. Through November 11, every purchase of these brands at The Vitamin Shoppe and Super Supplements stores, as well as on www.vitaminshoppe.com, includes a $1 donation to that total contribution to support Team RWB and our nation's veterans.

Additionally, from November 10 to 13, all veterans will receive a 25 percent discount on their entire purchase at any in-store location of The Vitamin Shoppe and Super Supplements.

Sharon Leite, CEO of The Vitamin Shoppe, commented: "Honoring veterans and supporting military families is a deeply important part of The Vitamin Shoppe's commitment to our communities. Many of our own Health Enthusiast associates are veterans themselves, or have close ties to the military through family and friends, and I want to thank each of them for their service. All of us at The Vitamin Shoppe and Super Supplements are proud to have supported Team RWB's work over the past years and I look forward to encouraging all of our customers to participate in this year's WOD for Warriors. I also want to thank our incredible brand partners at 1st Phorm, BodyTech, Cellucor/C4, Prime Hydration, and Redcon1 for being an invaluable part of this campaign."

Since 2020, The Vitamin Shoppe has supported Team RWB and raised over $135,000 for its impactful work forging the nation's leading health and wellness community for veterans and their supporters.

"All of us at Team RWB are fired up to expand our partnership with The Vitamin Shoppe through WOD for Warriors this year," said Mike Erwin, Executive Director of Team RWB. "The in-store, online, and event-based support The Vitamin Shoppe and its partner brands are offering as part of WOD for Warriors will inspire thousands of veterans and supporters to push themselves and honor those who served."

As part of The Vitamin Shoppe's support for the military and veteran community, on every Monday all current and former service members receive a 20 percent discount in-store at The Vitamin Shoppe and Super Supplements, by showing their valid military ID.

For more information about Team RWB or to register for this year's WOD for Warriors, please visit www.teamrwb.org/w4w.

About The Vitamin Shoppe®

Lifelong Wellness Starts Here™. The Vitamin Shoppe®, a subsidiary of Franchise Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FRG), is a global, omnichannel specialty retailer and wellness lifestyle Company with the mission of providing customers with the most trusted products, guidance, and services to support them on their journeys of lifelong wellness. Based in Secaucus, New Jersey, the Company offers a comprehensive assortment of nutritional solutions, including vitamins, minerals, specialty supplements, herbs, sports nutrition, homeopathic remedies, green living products, and natural beauty products. In addition to carrying products from approximately 700 national brands, The Vitamin Shoppe offers products from its proprietary brands within its owned and wholesale channels, including: The Vitamin Shoppe®, Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe™, BodyTech®, BodyTech® Elite, fitfactor™, fitfactor KETO™, plnt®, ProBioCare®, True Athlete®, and TrueYou™. In the U.S., the Company conducts business through over 700 company-operated retail stores under The Vitamin Shoppe and Super Supplements™ banners, and via its website, www.vitaminshoppe.com. The company is expanding its retail footprint via an innovative, omnichannel franchising model and opened its first franchise store in 2022. Globally, The Vitamin Shoppe serves customers in select Asia, South America, and Central America markets through local omnichannel partners.

About Team RWB

Team Red, White & Blue (Team RWB) is a nonprofit organization forging the nation's leading health and wellness community. Founded in 2010, Team RWB supports veterans through their health and wellness journeys by offering real-life and virtual opportunities to build a healthier lifestyle. For more information about Team RWB and its 200,000 members visit teamrwb.org.

