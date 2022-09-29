Effectual Public Sector Inc. Awarded ISO 9001:2015 Certification

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Effectual, a modern, cloud first managed and professional services company, announced today that its public sector arm has earned ISO 9001:2015 certification. Effectual Public Sector Inc. provides mission-critical IT modernization solutions to Federal, State, Local, Education, and Nonprofit organizations. ISO 9001:2015 is a globally recognized quality management standard developed and published by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO).

ISO 9001 is the world's most widely recognized quality management standard, developed and published by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO). It guides companies in developing a quality management system that aligns with their global business strategy. The ISO 9001 standard places a focus on evidence-based decision-making and accountability across all organizational processes to improve communications, operating efficiency, customer focus, and employee engagement. This enables companies to operate more effectively, provide high levels of customer satisfaction and drives continuous improvement.

"Achieving ISO 9001 certification is part of Effectual's ongoing commitment to achieving and maintaining the highest standards of quality and compliance," said Effectual CEO Robb Allen. "This accreditation further reinforces our customer's trust in us as a partner for mission critical digital transformation."

The ISO 9001:2015 certification provides a model for companies of all types and sizes to use in building an effective quality management system. The certification provides a process-oriented approach to documenting and reviewing the structure, responsibilities, and procedures required to achieve effective quality management in an agency to help organizations ensure their customers consistently receive high quality products and services. With demonstrated success in providing innovative cloud solutions, Effectual is continuously evolving its products and implementing new tools to achieve positive customer outcomes.

With the credentials, certifications, and contract vehicles to ensure successful outcomes, Effectual Public Sector Inc.'s US-based teams have the proven ability to architect, build, secure, and manage highly scalable environments.

Effectual holds over 200 AWS Certifications and has achieved the AWS Managed Services Provider (MSP) designation, AWS Migration Consulting Competency, AWS DevOps Consulting Competency, AWS Mobile Consulting Competency, AWS SaaS Consulting Competency, AWS Government Consulting Competency, and AWS Nonprofit Consulting Competency designations. The company is also a member of the AWS Well-Architected Partner Program, AWS Public Sector Partner Programs, as well as the AWS GovCloud (US) and Authority to Operate on AWS Programs.

About Effectual

An AWS Premier Consulting Partner, Effectual is a modern, cloud first managed and professional services company that works with commercial enterprises and the public sector to enable digital transformation and full stack IT modernization. Effectual's deeply experienced and passionate team of problem solvers apply proven methodologies to enable positive business outcomes with Amazon Web Services and VMware Cloud on AWS. Effectual is a member of the Cloud Security Alliance, and the PCI Security Standards Council.

