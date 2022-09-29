Glo Fiber Announces Expansion of its Fiber Network in Hanover County and Ashland, VA

Expansion will bring internet speeds up to 2 Gbps to the Greater Richmond Region

EDINBURG, Va., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Glo Fiber, powered by Shenandoah Telecommunications Company ("Shentel") (Nasdaq: SHEN), announced that they have reached agreements with municipal officials to deploy next generation fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) broadband services to Hanover County and the town of Ashland in Virginia.

Construction will begin in the second quarter of 2023, bringing a future-proof fiber-to-the-home network to more than 20,000 homes and businesses throughout the County over a 2-year construction timeline. To check the status of their neighborhood and receive updates, interested residents and businesses can pre-register at www.glofiber.com.

"Hanover County is pleased to welcome Glo Fiber to our community," said John A. Budesky, Hanover County Administrator. "This company has demonstrated a strong interest and commitment to high levels of customer service and support. Glo Fiber's plans to expand their fiber network are also consistent with our Connect Hanover initiative and efforts to get the entire county covered in the next 36 months. Their high-quality internet service will provide additional options to our residents and support our overall goal of universal broadband to all of our residents."

Matt Reynal, Assistant Town Manager of Ashland said, "We have witnessed how important broadband service is for every household over the last few years so we're excited to welcome Glo Fiber to, as what we like to call, the Center of the Universe. Fiber services will provide Ashland residents with a diversity of options to access the internet and connect with the world."

Glo Fiber provides unlimited multi-gigabit internet access with symmetrical upload and download speeds, streaming TV, and phone services in the Mid-Atlantic region. Using Shentel's 7,900-mile regional fiber network, Glo Fiber can ensure high speeds, low latency, and fair pricing. The company has earned a reputation for providing superior local customer service across its markets, including the growing list of communities in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Maryland, West Virginia, and Delaware.

"Greater Richmond is growing exponentially and we are proud to partner with both Ashland and Hanover County to assist in this growth with our fiber-to-the-home service," said Chris Kyle, Vice President of Regulatory & Industry Affairs at Shentel. "Providing citizens with a competitive, all-fiber choice for their internet, TV, and phone will help them more easily work, learn, and play – and do so more reliably. This will also provide the municipalities with a strong economic development bargaining chip when discussing why companies and people should relocate to the area."

In addition to Glo Fiber internet service, Glo TV service is delivered via an app and is compatible with Apple TV, Amazon's Fire Stick, and many smart TVs with embedded streaming software. Optional Wall-to-Wall WiFi is available, allowing customers to connect anywhere in their home or business. There are no contracts, and pricing is straightforward with affordable options for individuals and families relying on the internet for work, school, and play.

To learn more about Glo Fiber, please visit www.glofiber.com or 1-800-IWANTGLO (1-877-492-6845). For more information about Shentel, please visit www.shentel.com or call 1-800-SHENTEL (1-800-743-6835).

About Glo Fiber

Glo Fiber (Glo) provides next-generation fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) multi-gigabit broadband internet access, live streaming TV, and digital home phone service powered by Shentel (Nasdaq: SHEN). Glo provides the fastest available service to residents leveraging XGS-PON, a state-of-the-art technology capable of symmetrical internet speeds up to 10 Gbps.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) provides broadband services through its high speed, state-of-the-art cable and fiber-optic networks to customers in the Mid-Atlantic United States. The Company's services include: broadband internet, video, and voice; fiber-optic Ethernet, wavelength and leasing; and tower colocation leasing. The Company owns an extensive regional network with over 7,900 route miles of fiber and over 220 macro cellular towers. For more information, please visit www.shentel.com.

