National Grid Renewables Pledges Over $1 Million Charitable Giving to Ohio Communities

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, National Grid Renewables announced its pledge to donate over $1 million to the Ohio communities of Ross and Pickaway Counties through its 274 megawatt (MW) Yellowbud Solar Project (Yellowbud or the project). Yellowbud will support the Yellowbud Community Fund via annual donations of approximately $54,800 over a twenty-year period and will work with The Chillicothe-Ross Community Foundation (CRCF), a local nonprofit organization, to distribute the funds.

"We are thrilled to partner with Yellowbud Solar to enhance the quality of life in the Ross and Pickaway communities," stated Scott Graham, Executive Director for CRCF. "It's not just power that Yellowbud Solar provides; the Yellowbud Community Fund will annually support nonprofit organizations and schools operating in Ross and Pickaway Counties."

As part of its community-focused and farmer-friendly foundation, National Grid Renewables initiates charitable funds for each of its owned and operational large scale renewable energy projects. The purpose of these charitable funds is to engage in, assist, and contribute money to charitable and/or community activities and opportunities within the project communities. The gifts donated by the charitable funds are above and beyond any tax revenue delivered by National Grid Renewables' projects.

The Yellowbud Community Fund donations are available via grant application for schools, government agencies, and charitable 501(c)3 organizations located in Ross and Pickaway Counties. CRCF will facilitate and manage the grant application process on behalf of Yellowbud. The Yellowbud Community Fund will gift its first donation from Yellowbud approximately one year after the project reaches commercial operation. Yellowbud, which is currently under construction, is anticipated to begin operation in 2023 and intends to make its first annual donation in 2024.

"Giving back to our project communities is core to our business values, and we are excited to be able to support the community members in Ross and Pickaway Counties through the Yellowbud Community Fund," stated Blake Nixon, President, National Grid Renewables. "With the Yellowbud Community Fund, National Grid Renewables has now pledged over $8 million in charitable funding."

National Grid Renewables, part of the National Grid Ventures division of National Grid (NYSE: NGG), develops, owns, and operates large-scale renewable energy assets across the United States, including solar, wind, and energy storage. As a farmer-friendly and community-focused business, National Grid Renewables seeks to repower America's electricity grid by reigniting local economies and reinvesting in a sustainable, clean energy future. National Grid Renewables supports National Grid's vision of being at the heart of a clean, fair, and affordable energy future for all. To learn more about National Grid Renewables, visit www.nationalgridrenewables.com or follow the company on Twitter or LinkedIn.

