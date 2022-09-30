Robin Boren named president of Southern Power effective Nov. 1; Bill Grantham transitioning to commercial business strategy role

ATLANTA, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Company today announced that Bill Grantham, Southern Power president, will be moving into the new role of executive vice president of commercial strategy for Southern Company reporting to Chris Cummiskey, chief commercial and customer solutions officer, effective Nov. 1. In this new role, Grantham will help set and drive the strategy of Southern Company's commercial businesses.

Robin Boren, currently senior vice president of finance and treasurer for Southern Company, will succeed Grantham as president of Southern Power. Prior to her current role leading Southern Company's investor relations, corporate finance, business assurance and risk management groups, Boren served as chief financial officer and treasurer for Gulf Power after serving as president of Pivotal Home Solutions. She joined then-AGL Resources in 2009 as assistant treasurer. Prior to joining AGL, Boren served as director of capital markets origination for SunTrust Robinson Humphrey Inc., now known as Truist Securities.

About Southern Company

Southern Company (NYSE: SO) is a leading energy company serving 9 million customers through its subsidiaries. The company provides clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy through electric operating companies in three states, natural gas distribution companies in four states, a competitive generation company serving wholesale customers across America, a leading distributed energy infrastructure company, a fiber optics network and telecommunications services. Southern Company brands are known for excellent customer service, high reliability and affordable prices below the national average. For more than a century, we have been building the future of energy and developing the full portfolio of energy resources, including carbon-free nuclear, advanced carbon capture technologies, natural gas, renewables, energy efficiency and storage technology. Through an industry-leading commitment to innovation and a low-carbon future, Southern Company and its subsidiaries develop the customized energy solutions our customers and communities require to drive growth and prosperity. Our uncompromising values ensure we put the needs of those we serve at the center of everything we do and govern our business to the benefit of our world. Our corporate culture and hiring practices have been recognized nationally by the U.S. Department of Defense, G.I. Jobs magazine, DiversityInc, Black Enterprise, Forbes and the Women's Choice Award. To learn more, visit www.southerncompany.com.

About Southern Power

Southern Power, a subsidiary of Southern Company, is a leading U.S. wholesale energy provider meeting the electricity needs of municipalities, electric cooperatives, investor-owned utilities and other energy customers. Southern Power and its subsidiaries, some of which are owned in part with various partners, own or operate 55 facilities operating or under development in 14 states with more than 12,500 MW of generating capacity in Alabama, California, Delaware, Georgia, Kansas, Maine, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas, Washington and West Virginia.

