BORABATTLE, the first joint P2E project among the three members of BORA Governance Council, Neptune, Mobirix and METABORA

Expanding the ecosystem by directly engaging in content production beyond the simple operation of the blockchain platform

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BORANETWORK (representative Gyehan Song) revealed on the 7th that BORABATTLE, a PvP battle-based multi game platform that is being jointly developed by Neptune, Mobirix and METABORA, members of the BORA Governance Council, is set to board BORA.

BORANETWORK announcing the onboarding of joint P2E project BORABATTLE.

BORABATTLE is an arcade style game service that provides a range of universal casual games such as puzzle, card, board and racing games on one platform. Users can have fun from playing various games and can generate profits by earning prize money in the means of in-game currency (GEM), which can be exchanged with tokens on the BORA PORTAL.

BORABATTLE is the first project to be jointly developed by members of the BORA Governance Council. Starting with the onboarding, each company is planning to directly associate with content production, developing further from simply running the existing blockchain platform.

They all collaborate in manufacturing, as well. Moreover, Neptune will lead application development, while METABORA support the blockchain technology infrastructure by infusing the strengths and know-hows of both companies. Additionally, Mobrix which possess a large number of global users, can not only supply content but also support global marketing.

BORABATTLE is in the process of development for global launch this year and details of the project will be successively disclosed in BORABATTLE channel within the official Discord channel of BORA.

Meanwhile, the Governance Council is carrying out ecosystem activation activities to grow BORA into a content service-specific blockchain platform. A total of 21 companies are partaking, organized into four committees for token, content, tech and marketing, depending on their field of business.

About BORANETWORK

As a subsidiary of METABORA, a casual and blockchain game developer, and a developer of blockchain platform BORA, BORANETWORK is servicing user-friendly blockchain-based games and entertainment contents based on a myriad of experiences in development and service.

BORA Platform is associated with various partners across the industries capable of bringing a shift and advance in tokenomics, content and blockchain technology, and covers a range of contents from game to entertainment to guild DAO through an aggressive eco fund investment and partnership. Also, it is developing services optimized to GameFi such as NFT trading, token exchange and DeFi by running BORA Portal.

BORA is a national game/entertainment token with a high liquidity in the market and reinforcing the accessibility of users and services abroad by increasing the listing on global cryptocurrency exchanges and expanding partnership.



