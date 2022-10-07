President Biden Visits Volvo Group Powertrain Operations in Hagerstown, Maryland

GREENSBORO, N.C., Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Volvo Group North America today hosted President Joe Biden at the Volvo Group Powertrain Operations facility in Hagerstown, Maryland, for National Manufacturing Day. Biden met with Volvo Group executives, toured the facility and spoke with employees during the event.

Volvo Group North America today hosted President Joe Biden at the Volvo Group Powertrain Operations facility in Hagerstown, Maryland, for National Manufacturing Day. Biden met with Volvo Group executives, toured the facility and spoke with employees during the event. Pictured left to right is Martin Weissburg, Volvo Group North America chairman and president of Mack Trucks, President Biden, Mitchell Smith, UAW Region 8 director, and U.S. Rep. David Trone. (PRNewswire)

"The Volvo Group is very pleased to host President Biden at our Volvo Group Powertrain Operations today on National Manufacturing Day," said Martin Weissburg, chairman of Volvo Group North America and Mack Trucks president. "National Manufacturing Day recognizes modern manufacturing, and our Hagerstown site exemplifies that as it provides advanced transportation technologies to meet customer needs today and in the future."

During the past 10 years, the Volvo Group has invested nearly $320 million in the site. The Hagerstown campus produces engines, transmissions, and axles for Mack Trucks, Volvo Trucks, Prevost motorcoaches and Volvo Buses sold in North America. It also recently began production of the Modular Power Boxes (MPB) that are at the heart of the Group's new zero-emission battery-electric vehicles, the Volvo VNR Electric and Mack LR Electric models.

President Biden toured the MPB subassembly, assembly and testing areas while on campus.

"President Biden's visit to our Hagerstown location highlights the importance of manufacturing to our U.S. economy and helps encourage people to pursue a career in manufacturing," said Marcus Minkkinen, vice president and general manager at the Volvo Group Powertrain Operations in Hagerstown. "Our site offers great jobs in a modernized facility that is transforming the transportation industry."

For further information, please contact Mary Beth Halprin, Volvo Group North America: phone +1 336-389-2375; email mary.beth.halprin@volvo.com.

The Volvo Group drives prosperity through transport and infrastructure solutions, offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity. Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to shaping the future landscape of sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions. The Volvo Group is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, employs approximately 100,000 people and serves customers in more than 190 markets. Volvo Group North America, with headquarters in Greensboro, NC, employs nearly 17,000 people in North America and operates 15 manufacturing and remanufacturing facilities in Canada, Mexico and the United States. In 2021, the Volvo Group's global net sales amounted to about $43 billion USD. Volvo shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit www.volvogroup.com.

Volvo Trucks North America logo_black (PRNewsfoto/Volvo Trucks North America) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Volvo Group North America