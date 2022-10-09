Addmotor October Prime Day 2022 Comes with 6 New Electric Bikes' Debut

EL MONTE, Calif., Oct. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Addmotor, an electric bike brand, has come up with its largest shopping extravaganza of the year at the October Prime Day. To meet the needs of more cycling enthusiasts and to inspire more people to pursue green rides, Addmotor will launch 6 new electric bikes & tricycles: M-340 Plus, M-340 City, H3 mountain bike with mid-drive motor, M66X, M65 and M-330 electric trike 2023 version succeedingly during its Prime Day 2022.

As the biggest sales event of the year, this October promotion comes at the perfect time to give you a chance to enjoy leisurely rides on a cool day. Customers are welcome to visit Addmotor showrooms located in El Monte, California and Fort Lauderdale, Florida for e-bike model visits, test rides, and professional suggestions.

For the Prime Day promotion, Addmotor is giving the best deals on the best-performing electric bikes & trikes. This promotion will take place between October 10th and 25th. To enter, simply visit addmotor.com to reward yourself and start your green ride with the perfect e-bike or e-trike.

Meet Addmotor's best selling Grandtan M-340 series new models, M-340 Plus & M-340 City:

As Addmotor's best-selling adult electric trike, the Grandtan M-340 model has a swan-like step-through frame with a footrest design to ease and relax your feet on the board while riding with throttle mode or stopping at a traffic light. With a powerful 750W motor, a 20Ah UL-recognized battery, full wheel brake system, EB 2.0 headlight & taillight, adjustable backrest and handlebar, and large rear basket, the Grandtan M-340 fat tire e-bike is a great option for an enjoyable & green ride that can be used for quick errands and a daily workout.

Inspired by the design of the Grandtan M-340 model and customer feedback on riding suggestions, Addmotor's R&D team has released two new M-340 models, Grandtan M-340 Plus and Grandtan M-340 City, the firmer fits for heavier riders compared with Grandtan 340, and the later works better down the street. These new models offer more great features for Addriders, which encourages more people to spend time outdoors and enjoy casual riding.

About Addmotor

Addmotor is an electric bike brand that specializes in manufacturing electric bicycles and electric tricycles. They aim to provide a comfortable, safe, and green riding experience for every rider. With the spirit of continuous innovation, Addmotor provides more and more people with the best-performing electric bike. For more information, look at Addmotor.com and on Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram.

