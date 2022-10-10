Vietravel Airlines Receives Prestigious Inspirational Brand Award at Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2022

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vietnam Travel Airlines JSC (Vietravel Airlines), a member of Asia's leading travel & airline group, was honored to receive the international "Inspirational Brand Award" at the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2022. Established at the end of 2019 with its first commercial flight on January 25, 2021, Vietravel Airlines is the leading new airline in the country and one of the fastest-growing airlines in the South-East Asia region.

Safe, efficient, and responsible corporate citizen

Vietravel Corp has constantly strived to create and come up with solutions to operate safely, economically, and efficiently while bringing unique experiences to customers to enjoy tourism and culture in Vietnam. Vietravel Airlines has also been proud to be one of the pioneering businesses operating in preventing and controlling the COVID-19 pandemic, including donating PPE to the Ministry of Health in Vietnam.

Today, the company has proudly been recognized by the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2022. The internationally prestigious award for leading entrepreneurs and businesses throughout the Asia Pacific region chose Vietravel Airlines in the 'Inspirational Brand Award' category. This recognition is awarded to brands with solid transformations, promoting sustainability and good values for the community. The award also recognizes the dedication and breakthrough of the Vietravel Airlines brand in the aviation and tourism market in Vietnam and the region.

Vietnam to the world

Vietravel Airlines has become synonymous with bringing cultural and tourist experiences to global travelers across the region in and out of Vietnam. Vietravel Airlines flights include in-flight spa services, snacks & drinks based on local culture, flight guides, etc., highly appreciated and supported by customers and partners with a consistently high flight occupancy rate. The company boasts over 92%, and the overall punctuality index reached over 93% in the top 3 airlines in Vietnam during the first nine months of 2022.

2022 is particularly special for Vietravel Airlines. For the first time, the airline has received two prestigious awards described as the 'Oscars' of the tourism and aviation industry in a row. These two awards included 'Asia's Leading New Airline' from the World Travel Awards (WTA) and 'World's Best Leisure Airlines' by SkyTrax, the latter widely considered the airline industry's highest honor.

Representative of Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards – Mr. Tan Sri Datuk Seri Dr Fong Chan Onn, said at the award ceremony, "Congratulations to Vietravel Airlines for completing the rigorous evaluation process and surpassing more than 200 other nominations to receive the Inspirational Brand Award. We appreciate the dedication and breakthrough of the new airline travel brand with many groundbreaking products and services imbued with cultural identity. We hope the airline will continue to promote creativity to fulfill its mission of inspiring tourism and accompanying community initiatives in the future."

On route to continued global expansion

Mr. Vu Duc Bien - General Director of Vietravel Airlines, shared, "The Inspirational Brand Award is the result of our daily efforts to overcome difficulties to fulfill the mission of a touring airline. The first in Vietnam was born in the context of the country and the world facing difficulties due to the epidemic. We will continue to promote and innovate in our role of connecting, creating and inspiring tourism."

By the end of 2022, Vietravel Airlines strives to increase the total number of routes to 26 (18 domestic and 8 international). The airline will expand its fleet to 12 aircraft by 2023, aiming to reach the milestone of 15 million domestic and international passengers in the next two years, following the development roadmap previously set out. At the same time, the airline continues to build aviation products and services full of cultural experiences combined with technology to bring the best travel experience to travelers.

About Vietravel Airlines

Vietravel Airlines (IATA code: VU) offers a multi-dimensional tourism ecosystem with a multimodal transport combining aviation and tourism. Backed by the largest travel group in Asia, Vietravel Corporation (UPCOM stock market: VTR), the airline operated its first commercial flight from Ho Chi Minh City to Hanoi in January 2021. Vietravel Airlines flies on domestic and international routes in Asia mainly Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and Singapore while doubling its A321 fleet in the next year.

