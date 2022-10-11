KnowBe4 Has Been Named the #1 Leader in the G2 Grid Fall 2022 Report in Two Categories

PhishER ranked as the #1 Security Orchestration, Automation, and Response platform for the sixth consecutive quarter and KnowBe4's Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training ranked as the #1 Security Awareness Training platform for the 13th Consecutive Quarter

TAMPA BAY, Fla., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, today announced its PhishER product and its Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training (KMSAT) platform have been named the number one leader in the G2 Grid Fall 2022 Report for the sixth consecutive quarter and the 13th consecutive quarter, respectively.

The latest G2 Grid Report compares Security Orchestration, Automation, and Response (SOAR) Software vendors and Security Awareness Training (SAT) vendors based on user reviews, customer satisfaction, popularity and market presence.

Based on 123 G2 customer reviews, KnowBe4's PhishER is the top ranked SOAR software. PhishER has the highest satisfaction score among SOAR products in the category and received a score of 96 out of 100, with 98% of users rating it 4 or 5 stars.

Based on over 905 G2 customer reviews, KnowBe4's KMSAT is the top ranked SAT platform with 99% of users rating 4 or 5 stars. The KMSAT platform received the highest G2 score among products in the SAT category with a score of 97 out of 100. Additionally, the KnowBe4 platform received a 95% customer recommendation rating, 92% ease of use and 95% quality of support score. KnowBe4 has the highest G2 score and largest market presence among all vendors rated in the report.

Phishing leaves an organization susceptible to attack and unfortunately, one cannot rely on email filters or technology alone to catch everything. In fact, new research from cloud and email security specialist Avanan reveals that nearly 19% of phishing emails were bypassed by the anti-malware app, Microsoft Defender.

KnowBe4's PhishER provides users with the opportunity to report potentially malicious emails to their security teams in real time. It also removes flagged emails from user inboxes and serves as a phishing emergency room for security teams to detect and respond to reported messages. The many features of PhishER alongside security awareness training work in tandem to stop and lower the chances of a malicious or phishing email affecting an organization and helps create an overall stronger security culture. It only takes one click on a good phishing email for it to be successful.

"Providing our customers with world-class products and an exceptional user experience has always been and will continue to be a priority for KnowBe4," said Stu Sjouwerman, CEO, KnowBe4. "Our easy-to-use PhishER platform revolutionizes the way security teams identify and respond to malicious emails and our security awareness training is continuously enhanced to better educate users on the multitude of cybersecurity threats- all of which enable users to make smarter security decisions. The nearly unanimous satisfactory reviews we receive directly from our customers fortifies KnowBe4's commitment to providing outstanding products and customer service. We are grateful for the recognition and thank our customers for the feedback."

For more information on PhishER, visit https://www.knowbe4.com/products/phisher. To download a copy of the report on the SOAR market, visit https://www.knowbe4.com/g2-grid-report-for-security-orchestration-automation-and-response.

For more information on KnowBe4's KMSAT, visit https://www.knowbe4.com/products/kevin-mitnick-security-awareness-training/. To download a copy of the report on the SAT market, visit https://www.knowbe4.com/g2-grid-report-for-security-awareness-training

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 52,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. Kevin Mitnick, an internationally recognized cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Tens of thousands of organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as their last line of defense.

