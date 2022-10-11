Unified Compliance Announces New Board Members

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unified Compliance (UC) is excited to announce the appointment of three new board members. Together, they bring a wealth of experience and expertise to the organization. Their addition gives UC even more strength as they continue their journey at Unified Compliance as the industry leader in compliance frameworks.

"UC's team is assisting instead of critiquing. Not only do they help other organizations meet the letter of the law, they help them meet the intent of the law," says Mike Hrabik. Mike brings a strong security background as founder and CEO of SecureSky, a cloud security company. As co-founder, president, and CTO of Solutionary, global CTO, and America's CEO of NTT Security, Mike led innovative security R&D and technology initiatives to support 10 SOCs and their global and regional regulatory requirements. Prior to founding the company in 2018, Mike was the Global CTO and Regional CEO of NTT Security. As a new member, he proudly added, "GRC has plenty of regulations. UC adds best practices and priorities that simplify the process and keep people safe."

Chris Caldwell is a software industry veteran who co-founded Lockpath, Inc., where he served as the Chairman and CEO until its acquisition by NAVEX in 2019. He has been involved with the UCF since 2008, first as a customer and end-user and then as a partner, contributor, and integrator during his tenure at Lockpath. Chris has watched the company grow and is now "looking forward to new Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Natural Language Processing(NLP) technologies."

Steve Chang is the Founder and Managing Partner of Allomer Capital Group, a private investment firm. Prior to founding Allomer, Steve co-founded Clearlake Capital Group, a private equity firm, as a Managing Partner and member of the Investment Committee. Steve currently serves as a director of Alterian Software, Corvium, iA (Innovation Associates), Malk Partners, Talespin, and Truce Software. Steve received a B.S. and an M.S. in Biological Sciences and an A.B. with Distinction in Quantitative Economics from Stanford University.

Dorian Cougias, CEO of Unified Compliance, remarked, "We are excited to build on the foundation we have already established with our clients, partners, and stakeholders. We believe that our technology, products, and services can revolutionize the compliance landscape. We believe that we can help our clients navigate today's regulatory environment while preparing them for future challenges. But, most importantly, we believe we can accomplish it with this team."

Find out more about UC's board members at theucf.info/WhoWeAre.

About Unified Compliance

Unified Compliance (UC) provides the world's most vetted compliance. Unified Compliance Framework® (UCF®) is the world's most extensive library of interdependent regulatory compliance documents and the only commercially accessible compliance framework. AWS, Verizon, Google, JPMorgan, NASA, US Treasury, and hundreds of other organizations across industries rely on UC's patented processes and APIs. The UCF incorporates artificial and augmented intelligence to simplify compliance processes, ensuring greater ease of attestation and success. It helps compliance professionals gather the evidence they need to prove compliance in the most cost-efficient method available. Detailed information is at unifiedcompliance.com.

