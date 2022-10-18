Blattner Technologies and The Indoor Lab Announce Strategic Partnership to Use Federated Machine Learning and Lidar Technology to Monitor Vehicle Flow, Foot Traffic and Real-Time Location Activity

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blattner Technologies — the leading global provider of predictive transformation services and tools in the Data Analytics, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning industry — has announced a strategic partnership with The Indoor Lab.

Created by two of the industry leaders for LIDAR location services and analytics, The Indoor Lab is the leading provider for monitoring real-time vehicle, flows, queuing, and foot traffic using lidar sensors, offering the most extensive combined experience in designing, developing, and deploying location services.

This partnership allows the two companies to provide Predictive Analytics based on real-time location services for some of the most heavily trafficked airports, stadiums, retailers and monuments worldwide.

Patrick Blattner, the CEO of The Indoor Lab said, "Using our proprietary perception software and combining real-time traffic data with Federated Machine Learning provides far greater insights into use cases like object detection, disaster planning and smart city design, just to name a few." With this partnership both companies can provide their clients with unparalleled insights into customer behavior and movement patterns.

About Blattner Technologies

Nashville, TN - Blattner Technologies – Building on a 115-year legacy of innovation by the Blattner family of companies, Blattner Technologies is on a mission to be the leading provider of Predictive Transformation™ services and tools in the Data Analytics, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning industry.

About The Inside Lab

San Juan Capistrano, CA - The Indoor Lab is the leading provider for monitoring real-time foot traffic using lidar sensors. The Safe Place™ platform is the newest product within their portfolio of foot traffic analytic solutions and is shaping the safe return and re-opening for all businesses in the future.

