GoHealth Launches Expanded Encompass Solution as 2022 Medicare Annual Enrollment Period Begins

End-to-end enrollment and engagement solution drives 20% higher retention in health plans, validating GoHealth's ability to combine proprietary technology with knowledgeable agents to improve the Medicare experience

CHICAGO, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GoHealth, Inc. (Nasdaq: GOCO), a leading health insurance marketplace and Medicare-focused digital health company, announced that its expanded Encompass solution will operate at scale with all its key partners during this year's Medicare annual enrollment period (AEP).

With unmatched proprietary technology and consumer insights, GoHealth's end-to-end Encompass solution supports enrollment and engagement across the Medicare beneficiary journey, helping to solve a critical need in the marketplace, drive positive outcomes at scale, and increase member satisfaction. The Company first unveiled Encompass in late 2020 and has since refined the underlying technology and services using feedback from several successful pilots with health plans. Gradual expansion of these pilots demonstrated that usage of the solution drove enhanced quality and higher consumer engagement overall, as well as a 20% improvement in retention.1

"Launching our expanded Encompass solution with all of our key partners is a milestone that validates GoHealth's ability to use powerful new technologies enhanced by experienced agents with the proven ability to build trusted relationships," said Vijay Kotte, CEO of GoHealth. "GoHealth is continually innovating to expand our commitment to quality enrollment and is reorienting our business around member engagement to build trusted and lasting relationships with beneficiaries. Our differentiated end-to-end solution prioritizes plan satisfaction and retention, which results in the best possible outcomes for Medicare beneficiaries while supporting the goals of our valued health plan partners."

The Encompass solution consists of two key components: Encompass Connect and Encompass Engage.

Encompass Connect is built on a growing foundation of just over 10 million Medicare plan evaluations performed for beneficiaries since 2018. Using machine learning technology, GoHealth's proprietary PlanFit Tool helps experienced agents effectively qualify and match individuals with the best plan. This combination delivers a personalized matching process that incorporates beneficiaries' top priorities and helps them understand associated tradeoffs across various benefits as they select and enroll in a plan.

Encompass Engage alleviates the confusion that beneficiaries often feel by facilitating an onboarding experience customized to a member's plan and health needs. When onboarding begins, plan fit is verified again by a specialized engagement team that creates a member action plan to ensure the beneficiary obtains the benefits that were most important to them at enrollment. The engagement team's depth of plan knowledge and focus on supporting the beneficiary's utilization of benefits are key drivers of member satisfaction and plan retention. Ultimately, Encompass Engage replaces less effective and disjointed communication methods to simplify obtaining care and ensure beneficiaries feel supported to maximize their health outcomes.

"Today, only one-third of seniors comparison-shop for the right Medicare plan and benefits," said Blair Kessler, General Manager of Encompass. "Each Encompass module was intentionally designed to simplify the shopping experience and drive member satisfaction while also aligning to the key measures in CMS' Star Ratings. We're proud to have a proven solution to simplify the historically disjointed Medicare experience to deliver an even higher-quality experience for beneficiaries."

Following the 2022 Annual Enrollment Period, GoHealth is positioned to leverage its recently announced $50 million in strategic investments to further expand the capabilities of the Encompass solution. The Company will further discuss its Encompass-driven business transformation and the resulting positive financial impact in the next quarterly earnings call, scheduled for early November 2022. Visit https://investors.gohealth.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations for event details.

Learn more about GoHealth's Encompass solution or view the accompanying infographic.

GoHealth Encompass Solution (PRNewswire)

About GoHealth, Inc.

As a leading health insurance marketplace and Medicare-focused digital health company, GoHealth's mission is to improve access to healthcare in America. Enrolling in a health insurance plan can be confusing for customers, and the seemingly small differences between plans can lead to significant out-of-pocket costs or lack of access to critical medicines and even providers. GoHealth combines cutting-edge technology, data science and deep industry expertise to match customers with the health plan that is right for them. Since its inception, GoHealth has enrolled millions of people in Medicare plans and individual and family plans. For more information, visit https://www.gohealth.com/.

1Based on GoHealth data from 1/1/2022 – 9/1/2022.

