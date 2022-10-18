LUNCHBOX UNVEILS 2.0: THE ONLY ALL-IN-ONE ONLINE ORDERING AND GUEST ENGAGEMENT SYSTEM THAT LETS RESTAURANTS USE THEIR DATA TO MAKE MORE MONEY

Lunchbox 2.0 is a leap forward in what an all-in-one ordering, marketing, and loyalty system can offer. It allows restaurants to connect their disparate systems to make faster and smarter decisions.

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lunchbox , the enterprise online ordering system that's platformed national and regional QSR brands such as Firehouse Subs , Clean Juice , Wings Over and Papa Ginos , has announced today the launch of Lunchbox 2.0, an all-in-one suite of products that empowers restaurants to deploy a beautiful and robust ordering system similar to Chipotle or Sweetgreen at a fraction of the cost.

Lunchbox was built by restaurateurs for restaurateurs to consolidate ordering and guest engagement tools, giving power back to the operators. The year-long process to their newest unveiling took the company's learnings across their 72M processed orders and 10,000+ support tickets, to redevelop a product suite that answers operators' current problems across restaurant tech.

Rebuilding the platform from scratch, Lunchbox 2.0 reinvisions the company's mission, bridging any and all gaps between tech stacks and the restaurant industry. Lunchbox 2.0 is the most comprehensive platform engineered for restaurants to grow revenue, automate guest expansion, and elevate their digital guest experience from end-to-end.

With Lunchbox 2.0, restaurants will gain access to both new and upgraded features:

Web and App Ordering: Introducing the best ever mobile and web ordering platform. With over 62% of guests ordering directly from their mobile devices, Lunchbox 2.0 has been engineered with the attention to mobile that does not exist in today's market.

Marketing CRM: The newest additions to the product suite let restaurants engage directly with their guests, empowering them to deliver stronger personalized emails, mobile app push notifications, and SMS, than ever before - generating over 127% higher engagement than the industry average.

Loyalty: Introducing the new Starbucks-level loyalty program that generates 3X more repeat guests across its lifetime, turning guests into brand loyalists.

Order Aggregation: Launching the most flexible solution that provides real-time order throttling and price inflation for specific items, locations, or markets. Lunchbox 2.0 delivers the industry's lowest 3rd-party order failure rate

Integrations : Offering direct access to operators with over 100 integrations of industry restaurant technology in just minutes, eliminating the need to deploy any code.

Catering: Introducing new patented technology that addresses the most robust series of use cases present in the industry ranging from holiday hours, prep sheets, house accounts, and more.

UI/UX : An improved guest ordering experience that promotes a 42% faster checkout than the industry standard, all while enabling restaurants to offer online guest experiences that match their in-store experience.

More Features: Alongside the list of spotlit features, Lunchbox 2.0 provides restaurants with access to 100's of more features across their new product suite.

Lunchbox 2.0 is a leap forward in what an all-in-one ordering, marketing, and loyalty system can offer (PRNewswire)

"Our initial suite of offerings empowered restaurants across the board. It walked so that Lunchbox 2.0 could sprint." says CEO and Cofounder, Nabeel Alamgir. "Lunchbox 2.0 is a massive jump forward with features that are polished and data driven. We listened to our operators and have built features that hone in on the guest experience and operational scalability."

Those interested in learning more about Lunchbox 2.0 can visit: https://lunchbox.io/introducing-lunchbox

About Lunchbox

Lunchbox is the modern online ordering system for restaurants to grow their online revenue. Lunchbox enables restaurant chains to take control of their digital growth strategy through its suite of products specializing in app and web ordering, guest loyalty, marketing, and order aggregation to increase sales and strengthen guest engagement. The company has empowered over 5,000+ restaurant locations across the country including Bareburger, Clean Juice, Fuku, Little Sesame, and Tacombi. To learn more, visit www.lunchbox.io .

Media Contact

Savannah Schmidt

(951) 378-2136

sleigh@lunchbox.io

