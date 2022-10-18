Puttshack Signs New Lease at Comstock's Reston Station

First Northern Virginia location of the upscale tech-infused mini golf experience

RESTON, Va., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Puttshack, the world's only upscale, tech-infused mini golf experience with global food and drink, and Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (Nasdaq: CHCI) ("Comstock"), a leading developer, operator, and asset manager of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, D.C. region, announced today the signing of a new lease at 1850 Reston Row Plaza in Reston, Virginia, part of the Phase 2 development underway at Comstock's 80-acre Reston Station development. Located at the Wiehle-Reston East Metro Station, Puttshack will anchor the building as the first active entertainment venue at Reston Station when it opens in Summer 2025.

Puttshack Reston will be a major entertainment destination for D.C. metro area residents and visitors alike. The more than 29,000 square-foot space will feature four highly competitive, tech-driven nine-hole mini golf courses powered by the brand's leading patented Trackaball™ technology, which elevates the game experience by keeping track of your score for you as you play. Additionally, a new game component currently in the final stages of development will be featured in the space.

The game play is matched by an innovative, globally inspired dining menu and signature hand-crafted cocktails, as well as world-class hospitality with a high-energy, upscale vibe. The new play-filled, immersive indoor space will feature multiple bars in addition to private event spaces for exclusive parties and business outings.

"With Reston Station's line-up of emerging and established tech companies on site, the transit-oriented neighborhood was an immediate draw for our tech-driven mini golf concept," said Puttshack President Dave Diamond. "Puttshack will become a must-visit destination for a one-of-a-kind experience encompassing mini golf, exceptional dining, and lively entertainment."

Conveniently located on Metro's Silver Line in Northern Virginia's Dulles Corridor, Reston Station features premium office and residential space in addition to top-tier dining and retail experiences for locals, commuters, and tourists in the Washington, D.C. region.

"We're excited to add Puttshack as another new-to-market, curated experience at Reston Station," said Tim Steffan, Chief Operating Officer of Comstock. "Puttshack is a natural addition to our dynamic mixed-use neighborhood of residential, office, and experiential retail and will further enhance the vibrant lifestyle amenities available within our growing community."

Puttshack currently has two locations in the U.S., including Atlanta and Chicago, and venues in Boston and Miami opening later this month. Additional locations in Dallas, Denver, Houston, Nashville, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Scottsdale, St. Louis, and a second location in Atlanta are all anticipated to open through 2023.

Already proven in attracting the younger target demographic, the Puttshack team continues its strategic expansion plans with the company's recent growth capital round of $150 million from funds managed by BlackRock, Inc. The new capital will allow Puttshack to continue securing unique and desirable real estate opportunities as it expands into more top markets.

About Puttshack

Puttshack is a leading concept in the emerging and growing market of competitive socializing. Combining a tech-infused mini golf game with exceptional food and beverage offering, Puttshack has multi-generation appeal. Patented Trackaball™ technology allows guests to play a point scoring game surrounded by an upscale and exciting environment. Puttshack is the perfect place for a date, a night out with friends and family, celebrating birthdays or hosting a company offsite. Since opening its first location in 2018, Puttshack now has four London locations and two U.S. locations in Atlanta and Chicago, two locations opening this month in Boston and Miami, and ambitious global plans for expansion.

The company has its global headquarters in Chicago, Ill. with a UK headquarters in London. For more information, please visit: Puttshack.com .

About Reston Station

Covering nearly 80 acres, spanning the Dulles Toll Road, and surrounding the Wiehle Reston-East Metro Station on Metro's Silver Line, Reston Station is one of the largest mixed-use, transit-oriented developments in the mid-Atlantic region. Strategically located midway between Tysons Corner, Virginia and Dulles International Airport, Reston Station is home to the first Helmut Jahn designed building in Virginia. An iconic JW Marriott is now under construction that will feature 250 rooms, 100 JW branded luxury condominiums, and 15,000 square feet of state-of-the-art conference and event space. World-class service, unrivaled social and fitness amenity spaces, and exciting restaurants will set a new standard for luxury hotels in the Washington, D.C. region. The New Remarkable®, Reston Station, is home to corporate and regional headquarters of Google, ICF Global, Spotify, Qualtrics, Rolls-Royce of North America, Neustar and others. Dining options include Founding Farmers, Starbucks, Matchbox, Big Buns Burgers, SweatLeaf, and Davio's Northern Italian Steakhouse, with more coming soon. Retailers such as CVS and Scissors & Scotch provide additional conveniences for residents, office workforces, and commuters alike, as will a 50,000 square foot VIDA Fitness flagship facility currently slated to open in 2024. With dedicated community spaces and inspiring public art, Reston Station brings people together to enjoy social events that include fitness classes, live music, outdoor movies, and sporting events broadcast on the region's largest outdoor digital screen. Comstock's commitment to creating exciting spaces and providing world-class services to create an elevated experience for all has earned Reston Station its reputation as the New Remarkable® place to live, work, and play.

About Comstock

Founded in 1985, Comstock is a leading developer, investor, and asset manager of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, D.C. region. With a managed portfolio comprising approximately 10 million square feet of transit-oriented and mixed-use properties, including stabilized and development assets strategically located at key Metro stations, Comstock is at the forefront of the urban transformation taking place in the fastest growing segments of one of the nation's best real estate markets. Comstock's developments include some of the largest and most prominent mixed-use and transit-oriented projects in the mid-Atlantic region, as well as multiple large-scale public-private partnership developments.

For more information, please visit Comstock.com.

