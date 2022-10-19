ASA Names Leadership Hall of Fame Class of 2022

Dan Struve, CSP, and Ed Lenz Honored for Commitment to Staffing and Recruiting Industry

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Founder and former chairman and chief executive officer of Helpmates Staffing Services, Dan Struve, CSP; and American Staffing Association senior counsel Ed Lenz, Esq., are the newest inductees into the ASA Leadership Hall of Fame, the organization announced today.

A visionary and standout leader in staffing for decades, Struve co-founded the Independent Staffing Services Association, made up of the most prominent regional staffing companies, and ASA members. A champion for the ASA certification program, his company was among the first in the country to require that all field employees earn the ASA Certified Staffing Professional® credential as a condition of employment.

He served on the ASA board of directors for 36 years in a number of capacities, including as chairman.

"Dan Struve is a pillar of the staffing and recruiting industry," said Richard Wahlquist, president and chief executive officer at ASA. "Dan's commitment as a volunteer to advancing the interests of the staffing industry at the state and national level for more than 40 years is unparalleled. We are all in Dan's debt for his selfless contributions as a leader, mentor, and advocate."

Lenz is one of the nation's leading authorities on the legal and policy aspects of staffing and recruiting. Currently the association's senior counsel, he joined ASA in 1989 as its first general counsel—and later, as senior vice president for legal and public affairs, was the industry's chief legal and legislative strategist.

Before joining ASA, he was vice president and assistant general counsel for regulatory affairs with Kelly Services and chairman of the ASA legislative committee.

"Ed has dedicated his life to serving the needs of the staffing and recruiting industry," Wahlquist said. "Ed's leadership and advocacy on legal and legislative issues has shaped labor and employment laws affecting the industry for decades. We are all delighted that our good friend and colleague has been selected for this well-deserved honor and recognition."

Created in 1985, the ASA Leadership Hall of Fame recognizes outstanding individual contributions made through dedicated service to ASA and the staffing and recruiting industry. The Leadership Hall of Fame is sponsored by Nixon Comp Inc.

The American Staffing Association is the voice of the U.S. staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions industry. ASA and its state affiliates advance the interests of the industry across all sectors through advocacy, research, education, and the promotion of high standards of legal, ethical, and professional practices. For more information about ASA, visit americanstaffing.net.

