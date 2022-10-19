Californians "Get Ready to ShakeOut" this Thursday, October 20!

Participants will Drop, Cover, and Hold On, and other earthquake safety actions.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This Thursday, October 20 is International ShakeOut Day! In California, Earthquake Country Alliance has recruited more than 9.6 million people who will practice "Drop, Cover and Hold On" and other self-protective actions (as part of the 44 million people registered worldwide at ShakeOut.org). Many ShakeOut participants also secure items that could fall or fly, assemble disaster kits, and other aspects of the Seven Steps to Earthquake Safety (EarthquakeCountry.org/sevensteps).

"California is no stranger to natural disasters, like earthquakes," said Cal OES Director Mark Ghilarducci. "That's why it's important Californians have the life-saving information they need to be prepared before the next seismic event."

Know how to protect yourself during shaking (Drop, Cover, and Hold On), whether it may occur where you live, work, or travel (EarthquakeCountry.org/step5). If you use a mobility device, learn how to "Lock, Cover, and Hold On" at EarthquakeCountry.org/accessibility. Any shaking felt along the coast could mean a tsunami is imminent, so get to know your zone, and how to plan an evacuation route at TsunamiZone.org/california.

"In 2008, the Earthquake Country Alliance organized the first Great ShakeOut Earthquake Drill as a one-time event in Southern California," said Mark Benthien, ECA's Executive Director and Global Coordinator of ShakeOut, based at the Southern California Earthquake Center. "We had no idea that it would grow statewide, then across the country, and around the world."

Now in its 15th year, ShakeOut continues to support earthquake safety and overall preparedness within schools, businesses, organizations, communities, and households. After 2 years of COVID, participation is rebounding with more than 9.6 million Californians involved – 2 million more than in 2021. As participation can be any day of the year, people and organizations can still register drills to be held in coming months at ShakeOut.org.

