COMING SOON: THE CRACK SHACK TO OPEN ITS THIRD UTAH LOCATION

The nationally acclaimed fried chicken restaurant spreads its Utah wings with a third culinary "coop" opening this November in Riverton

RIVERTON, Utah, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Crack Shack today announced its third Utah location will open November, 4 2022, in Riverton at the new Mountain View Village lifestyle center on 4500 West 13400 South. Similar to its other Utah locations in Salt Lake City's 9th & 9th neighborhood and E. Main Street in Lehi, the Riverton location will feature its iconic chicken artwork, a pet-friendly patio, and a full bar featuring local craft beer from KiiTOS, Shades Brewing and T.F. Brewing, craft cocktails and wine.

The Crack Shack originally started as a passion project to transform the pristine, local ingredients from the founding team's fine dining restaurant in Southern California, Juniper and Ivy, into a more accessible, casual setting. What started as a humble, open-air chicken spot in San Diego in 2015 — before the fried chicken sandwich craze began — has now transformed itself into seven fine casual eateries, earning the title of one of the best fried chicken restaurants in the US and recognition as a Michelin Plate honoree.

Culinary Director Jon Sloan is behind the SoCal/Baja-inspired fried chicken that combines fresh, non-GMO, "beyond free range" Jidori birds and a proprietary "Crack Spice" blend from Le Sanctuaire. While bone-in fried chicken is their signature, the menu boasts chef driven fried chicken sandwiches such as the Coop Deville and Firebird, fresh and hearty bowls for the healthy-ish at heart and a Lil' Cluckers menu kids will love and grown-ups will feel good about serving. The Crack Shack prides itself on its house-made sauces, produce sourced mostly from local farms and fresh bread by Utah's own Stoneground Bakery. Patrons will have access to The Crack Shack's beloved sauce bar, which will feature house-made condiments like ranch, Sriracha 1000 Island (their spicy fry sauce), pineapple mustard and Sweet Baby G's BBQ. For those with a sweet tooth, The Crack Shack partners with Utah-based Rockwell Ice Cream to bring handcrafted shakes to its guests.

"We're thrilled to share our passion for food and hospitality with the Riverton community," said Dan Peña, Director of Operations for the brand. "Expanding in this market allows us to foster our local partnerships — from furthering relationships with local farmers, bakers and vendors to more support for schools, non-profits, and other important community organizations."

The Riverton restaurant will open officially to the public Nov. 4, 2022. Those who subscribe to The Crack Shack's e-newsletter via betterchickeniscoming.com will have first eyes on the official grand opening details and gain exclusive access to the coop's Friends & Family preview party. For more opening updates and announcements, follow The Crack Shack on Instagram at @getcrackshacked.

Originally based in Southern California, The Crack Shack is a premium fast-casual chicken concept founded by the opening team behind Michelin Bib Gourmand-awarded Juniper & Ivy – Owner/CEO Michael Rosen, Director of Culinary Jon Sloan and Director of Operations Dan Peña. Sourcing both produce and proteins from boutique local farms, the menu features fresh, preservative-free, "beyond-free-range" Jidori chicken, pasture-raised, farm-fresh eggs and scratch-made condiments while strategic partnerships with micro-artisan bakeries and handcrafted creameries help support their fresh breads and shakes. Currently with seven locations across Southern California, Nevada, Colorado and Salt Lake City, The Crack Shack will continue its expansion through the coming years with support from Utah-based Savory Fund. For more information, visit www.crackshack.com.

