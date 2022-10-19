NEW YORK and LONDON and SINGAPORE, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New Street is pleased to announce that Dan Salmon has joined the firm and will launch coverage of the US Internet sector. Dan joins New Street after 18 years at BMO Capital Markets where he led US Internet and Media research. Dan is widely recognised as the long-time leading authority in digital advertising research and has been at the forefront of its convergence with eCommerce and streaming, exemplified by his ground-breaking work on Amazon's advertising business.

Dan Salmon Joins New Street Research to lead US Internet Research Coverage

"Dan brings a critical understanding to the TMT research platform we have built. His work will inform our global perspectives on the interplay of Internet, Technology and Telecommunications sectors, and enhance the delivery of world-class research content to the investors we serve. We are excited to build our research business alongside Dan and his team," said Iain Johnston, Chairman of New Street Research.

"New Street has always been focused on bringing our clients unique and valuable insights into the themes shaping the sectors we cover. Digital advertising, which drives most of the profit and market cap in the US Internet sector, is rapidly evolving and still poorly understood. It is also expanding in relevance, as consumer facing businesses attempt to leverage digital advertising to monetize product and e-commerce platforms. When we spoke to our clients, they said Dan is hands down the best analyst covering the sector and we are thrilled to have him as a partner and collaborator," said Jonathan Chaplin, the founding partner of New Street's U.S. business.

"From the outset, it was clear to me that New Street has a unique and deeply engrained culture committed to entrepreneurship and the highest quality TMT research. I'm very excited to contribute to it and take my team's work to a new level, as we commit deeper resources to primary research and digging more deeply than ever on the sector and its largest companies," said Dan Salmon, New Street's newest partner and team lead for the U.S. Internet business.

With the addition of US Internet coverage, New Street Research continues to expand its position as the premiere independent research boutique focused on the global TMT space. With Dan's work alongside our Telecommunications, Technology Infrastructure, Asian Internet and Policy and Regulation products, we reinforce our commitment to provide the buy-side with a truly differentiated research offering.

For more information, please contact Dan Salmon, Jonathan Chaplin or Iain Johnston.

Dan Salmon

1 (646) 528 8880

dan.salmon@newstreetresearch.com

Jonathan Chaplin

1 (212) 921 9876

jonathan.chaplin@newstreetresearch.com

Iain Johnston

(44) 20 7375 9124

iain@newstreetresearch.com

View original content:

SOURCE New Street Research