Gluware to Preview Gluware 5 and Showcase the Future of Network Automation in Healthcare at ONUG Fall 2022

Gluware keynote to highlight digital transformation in healthcare through innovations that accelerate network hyperautomation

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gluware, Inc. , the leader in intelligent network automation and an ONUG Fall 2022 Thought Leadership sponsor, will provide an early preview of Gluware 5, including Gluware Topology, API Modeling, Gluware Service Connectors, and enhanced Network RPA. Gluware executives will host the Main Stage Keynote Presentation, "Network-Powered Digital Transformation in Healthcare," along with several other sessions highlighting how Gluware is making network hyperautomation a reality for enterprises looking to dramatically improve network performance, transform operations, and reduce costs.

(PRNewsfoto/Gluware) (PRNewswire)

Siji Atekoja, Deputy CIO and CTO at Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, will join Jeff Gray, CEO and Co-founder of Gluware, for the ONUG Fall Main Stage Keynote. Responsible for leading enterprise architecture, digital transformation, infrastructure engineering, and service delivery, Atekoja is a highly regarded strategist and transformational leader with a proven track record of success and a powerful vision for what is possible and needed within the healthcare industry. Together, Gray and Atekoja will highlight how Gluware's intelligent network automation ensures network performance, reduces cyber security threats, and enables growth by delivering innovations that meet the IT needs of hospital systems and healthcare organizations.

"Healthcare has changed, and the need to transform how we deliver care by expanding our reach, doing more with less, and attracting top talent are industry imperatives that are increasingly dependent on the capabilities of our networks," said Siji Atekoja, Deputy CIO and CTO at Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. "Healthcare strategies shine a light on the critical role of the network and our network teams. The use of network automation in the industry illustrates the fundamental importance of the platform in enabling digital transformation."

"While all enterprises face complex challenges within their networks, the healthcare industry presents a unique combination of concerns, potential risks, and urgent automation needs," said Jeff Gray, CEO and Co-founder of Gluware. "Healthcare organizations using Gluware's suite of intelligent network automation solutions will gain more network visibility, security, performance, and sustained compliance. We are proud to present alongside Siji and Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, which utilizes Gluware to power their enterprise network automation journey."

At ONUG Fall 2022, Gluware executives, customers, and networking experts will highlight how Gluware's intelligent network automation accelerates hyperautomation and enables NetDevOps at scale. These industry thought leaders will showcase how Gluware simplifies the discovery, analysis, maintenance, and automation of traditional, API-driven, or cloud-based networks and how to optimize network performance in the face of escalating complexity. The complete list of Gluware sessions includes:

Gluware Keynote: Network-Powered Digital Transformation in Healthcare – Today's healthcare industry is host to complex multi-platform, multi-vendor networks that operate in highly regulated environments and hold security paramount. Join Jeff Gray , CEO and Co-founder of Gluware, and Siji Atekoja , Deputy CIO and CTO at Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, to discuss how network automation powered by Gluware is helping to transform operations, attract top talent, and achieve distinction and preeminent rank among national healthcare centers.

Gluware Proof of Concept: Accelerate M&A by Automating Network Assessment and Site Documentation with Gluware – Join Kevin Irwin , Senior Director of Product Management at Gluware, as he demonstrates how Gluware simplifies mergers and acquisition processes through rapid onboarding and compliance enforcement to reduce costs, increase network resiliency, and improve security.

Gluware Open Session (Online Only): Discover Gluware No-Code API Integrations with Cisco Meraki and ServiceNow – Join Olivier Huynh Van, Chief Science Officer and Co-founder of Gluware, and Michael Haugh , VP of Product Marketing at Gluware, to see how Gluware no-code API integrations make onboarding controller-based systems and automating your network management/services layer faster, easier and more powerful. Attendees will also see how Gluware no-code API integrations can be easily deployed using Gluware Network RPA's drag-and-drop process automation.

O&A Working Group Showcase: Join Michael Haugh , VP of Product Marketing at Gluware, and fellow ONUG Orchestration and Automation Working Group members, for a demonstration that will include leveraging Gluware Network RPA no-code process automation to automate the audit and remediation of a Meraki environment with a ServiceNow integration.

Cloud Security Notification Framework (CSNF) Starter Kit Training : Join Tim Silverline, VP of Security at Gluware, as he demonstrates how to automate an event-driven network lockdown during a security-event-triggered CSNF using Network RPA, with the ability to restore the network when the security event has passed.

For more information about Gluware, click here , or request a demo or free trial today.

About ONUG

ONUG is the only organization composed of senior-level IT executives from the Global 2000 that represents the interests and initiatives of the Enterprise Community. Through its global event series, working groups, training academies, and webinars, ONUG plays a central role in the creation of new and improved tools to develop, manage, and secure the digital enterprise. ONUG's peer permission structure fosters the exchange of information among the world's largest organizations as they build and secure the digital economy. The ONUG community is made up of IT leaders from Bank of America, Cigna, Citigroup, Credit Suisse, eBay, FedEx, Fidelity Investments, Gap Inc., GE, Intuit, JP Morgan Chase, Kaiser Permanente, the Lippis Report, Morgan Stanley, Pfizer, State Street Bank, TD Ameritrade, UBS, Oath, and hundreds more. For more on ONUG, go to www.onug.net or follow on Twitter @ONUG_.

About Gluware

Gluware is the leading intelligent network automation suite for the cloud era, trusted by Global 2000 enterprises, across industries, from Pharma to Finance. Gluware automates the networks of the world's largest and most complex enterprises by simplifying how multi-domain, multi-vendor enterprise networks are discovered, analyzed, and maintained. The company's code-free, intent-based approach to network automation reduces the business risk of unplanned outages and downtime while elevating the performance of people and systems. For more information, please visit www.gluware.com .

Media Contact

Dex Polizzi

Lumina Communications for Gluware

Gluware@luminapr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Gluware