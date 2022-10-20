Castellum: Interim report, January-September 2022

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Positive net leasing and good growth in income from property management

Income: SEK 6,732 M (4,437).

Increase in income from property management of 39 per cent to SEK 3,479 M (2,503), corresponding to SEK 10.49 per share (9.14).

Values on properties are unchanged during the quarter.

Net income for the period: SEK 6,534 M (7,064), corresponding to SEK 19.70 (25.79) per share.

Long-term net reinstatement value (EPRA NRV): SEK 259 per share (230), an increase of 13 per cent.

After new construction, extensions and reconstructions totalling SEK 3,687 M (2,488) in existing portfolios, acquisitions of SEK 312 M (8,846) and sales of SEK -2,564 M (-14,708), net investments for the period totalled SEK 1,435 M (-3,374).

Net lettings for the period: SEK 153 M (93). The occupancy rate amounts to 93.4 per cent.

"The rental market is stable, and net lettings increased for the eleventh consecutive quarter. At the same time, we are experiencing a high level of activity in terms of costs, where energy-saving measures are a particular priority. Financing matters continue to be in sharp focus, since the bond market remains weak. If necessary, Castellum can replace bonds with existing credit facilities. Over both the short and the long term, Castellum has a secure financing situation despite a turbulent financial market," says Rutger Arnhult, CEO of Castellum AB.

Attachment: Interim report, January–September 2022

This disclosure contains information that Castellum is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact persons set out below on 20 October 2022 at 8:00 am CEST.

About Castellum

Castellum is one of the largest listed property companies in the Nordic region that develops flexible workplaces and smart logistics solutions. As of 30 September 2022, the property value totalled approximately SEK 186 billion, including the ownership share of the Norwegian company Entra ASA. We are active in attractive Nordic growth regions. One of our sustainability goals is to become entirely climate neutral by 2030 at the latest. Castellum is the only Nordic property and construction company elected to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI). The Castellum share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap.

Beyond expectations.

