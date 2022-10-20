Del Monte Foods, Inc. Is Committed to Growing a Healthier Tomorrow Through Strengthened ESG Goals

Company Shares Fiscal Year 2022 Environmental, Social & Governance Update

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Del Monte Foods, Inc. today published its 2022 Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) Update, highlighting the company's progress toward its ESG goals through new and continued partnerships and programs that bolster Del Monte Foods' ongoing commitment to being Growers of Good.

"The world around us is constantly changing. Del Monte Foods team members have navigated so much in the last year, including the impacts of inflation, supply chain challenges, a global food crisis, and continued pandemic headwinds," said Greg Longstreet, President and CEO, Del Monte Foods, in a recent letter previewing the ESG Update. "The perspectives we gained across these marked events solidified our focus as a purpose-driven company."

Del Monte Foods' 2022 ESG Update maps progress across the company's three ESG focus areas: Nourishing the Planet, Nourishing People, and Nourishing Communities.

Highlights include:

$5 Million Purpose Commitment – Del Monte Foods is investing $5 million over the next ten years to support the well-being of youth and communities across the U.S. As part of this commitment, the company is partnering with nonprofit – Del Monte Foods is investingover the next ten years to support the well-being of youth and communities across the U.S. As part of this commitment, the company is partnering with nonprofit Alliance for a Healthier Generation on a signature "Nourishing Families by Nourishing Schools" program to develop nutrition education resources for students and their families, centered around under-resourced communities.

Setting Science Based Targets – Last year, Del Monte Foods achieved a 6 percent reduction in Scope 1 and 2 overall emissions from fiscal year 2021 to 2022 and set a net-zero target, committing to carbon reduction targets in line with the – Last year, Del Monte Foods achieved a 6 percent reduction in Scope 1 and 2 overall emissions from fiscal year 2021 to 2022 and set a net-zero target, committing to carbon reduction targets in line with the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) Net Zero Standard.

Five New Upcycled Certified Products – In fiscal year 2022, five Del Monte Foods products were Upcycled Certified ™ by the Upcycled Food Association, resulting in more than 25 million pounds of food diverted from landfills over a 24-month period alone.

Advancing Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion – Del Monte Foods increased the percentage of women and BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Color) team members in Senior Manager and higher roles by 7 percent (for a total of 52 percent diversity in this segment) over the past two fiscal years.

Giving Back – In fiscal year 2022, Del Monte Foods team members donated $14,440 to nonprofits of their choice through the company's Employee Donation Matching Program, while Del Monte Foods made cash donations totaling nearly $500,000 . The company also donated over 3 million pounds of food, with a value of more than $1.5 million .

Access the Del Monte Foods 2022 ESG Update on the company's website, as well as Greg Longstreet's reflection on his first five years of leadership at Del Monte Foods in his recent LinkedIn post.

