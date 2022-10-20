Favorable Tailwinds Push Media Cause Towards Successful 2022 Conclusion

Media Cause Wins Numerous High-Profile Industry Awards, New Clients While Expanding Existing Partnerships

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Media Cause , the award-winning, mission-driven marketing agency focused on helping nonprofit organizations grow and accelerate their missions, today announced significant momentum as it heads towards the end-of-year finish line, including numerous industry awards, new clients, growth of existing clients and more.

"Year-end is a very important time for nonprofits with some organizations securing the vast majority of their annual charitable donations during the last few months of the year. This means it's a busy time for Media Cause as well. In addition to helping our clients close the year on a strong note, it's also a time for us to assess our own progress towards longer-term goals," says CEO Eric Facas. "Judging from the successes achieved thus far this year, we believe we're positioned to close out 2022 on a very high note. We're proud of our clients' achievements and our own accolades and growth, especially in light of current economic challenges."

Awards: Since the beginning of 2022, Media Cause and its clients have won 21 industry awards, including being recognized on the 2022 Inc. 5000 annual list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. Other awards won include the Communicator Awards, AVA, Atlanta and San Francisco Addys, Hermes, Telly, and Viddy.

New and Expanded Clients: Media Cause has signed 39 new clients to date this year, including the Global Good Fund (organizational rebranding), State of California (for its anti-bullying campaign), and CAMFED USA (to spearhead its social media strategy). Examples of expanded client partnerships include Saga Education , Uncommon Schools , and the Parkinson's Foundation , all of which are working with Media Cause to build out and diversify their media strategies.

Other notable achievements since the beginning of 2022 include an expansion of Media Cause's Media Buying, Data Analytics, Branding Strategy, and SEO service offerings, as well as the relaunch of Rally Starter, Media Cause's platform making online advocacy and impact accessible to even the most novice activists, as well as their supporters.

"When times are tight, a good number of nonprofits - particularly those perceived as filling pressing needs like homelessness, food banks, and healthcare resulting from economic hardship - find their missions to be even more critical," continues Facas, "Additionally, history has demonstrated that fundraising overall tends to rebound quite well as economic conditions improve. Innovative nonprofits know that now is not the time to turn down the volume on their campaigns, and we're always delighted to win them recognitions and propel them towards a successful year-end as we conclude our own year."

Media Cause is a mission-driven marketing agency that helps nonprofit organizations grow and accelerate their impact. Our data-driven approach connects nonprofits with individuals across their entire supporter journey: from awareness and recruitment, to fundraising and advocacy, and every touchpoint in between. Our noteworthy clients include: American Kennel Club, Parkinson's Foundation, NRDC, and many more.

