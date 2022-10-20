First Option Mortgage Celebrates Grand Opening of LaFayette Branch

LAFAYETTE, Ind., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- First Option Mortgage is proud to announce the grand opening of its new office in LaFayette, IN. The office is located at 301 Main Street and launched with a grand opening ceremony on Tuesday, September 27th, 2022.

Members of the LaFayette Chamber of Commerce were present for the ceremony and presented the branch with an honorary plaque to commemorate the event. Steve Stemick, LaFayette Branch Manager, performed the official ribbon cutting for the new location.

"I am very excited to be back in Lafayette with our new office," said Stemick. "First Option has built a great reputation across the country since its inception in 2004. Our team is very ingrained in the Lafayette area which allows us to provide that local expertise and build personal relationships with homeowners in the area."

First Option Mortgage is a nationally recognized Mortgage lender, licensed in 37 states and with branch locations across the U.S. Since its founding, the company has grown to over 250 employees and continues to expand its reach, adding 6 new branches in 2022 alone.

The opening of the LaFayette office marks the company's 3rd branch in Indiana, joining teams that serve Indianapolis, Fishers, Carmel, Zionsville, and surrounding areas.

"Mortgages are much more than numbers and rates. They are about people: families, veterans, newlyweds, retirees…" said Stemick. "We create a first-class buying experience for everyone we work with, and we are just as excited to be a part of the Homes for Heroes Program here in Lafayette."

About First Option Mortgage of Indiana: First Option Mortgage is a Lender. We originate, process, underwrite, and fund your loans in-house. Our processes are some of the most technologically advanced and efficient in the industry. At First Option, each loan comes with a personal commitment to ensure our customers an exceptional experience with each step of the loan process. We work smart to find competitive interest rates and the best loan programs to help our customers reach their financial goals. We value integrity and speed and make purchase transactions a priority. We're dedicated to helping find a solution for our customers with less-than-perfect credit. https://myindianamortgage.com/

About First Option Mortgage: First Option Mortgage is a nationally recognized mortgage lender, serving people across the country with lending services in Conventional, FHA, USDA, and VA residential home loan products. Headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

