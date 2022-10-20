MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY CO. REPORTS FISCAL 2022 FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR RESULTS

FISCAL 2022 Q4 HIGHLIGHTS

  • Net sales of $1.0 billion, an increase of 23% YoY (14.0% increase YoY on an average daily sales basis)
  • Average daily sales growth of roughly 10 percentage points above the Industrial Production ("IP") index
  • Operating income of $144.0 million, or $138.6 million adjusted to exclude a gain on sale of property, acquisition-related costs, and restructuring and other charges4
  • Operating margin of 14.1%, or 13.6% excluding the adjustments described above4
  • Diluted EPS of $1.86 vs. $1.18 in the prior year quarter
  • Adjusted diluted EPS of $1.79 vs. $1.26 in the prior year quarter4
  • Repurchased 300,000 shares during the quarter at an average purchase price per share of $73.75

FISCAL 2022 HIGHLIGHTS

  • Net sales of $3.7 billion, an increase of 13.8% YoY (10.7% increase YoY on an average daily sales basis)
  • Operating income of $468.7 million, or $475.3 million adjusted to exclude a gain on sale of property, acquisition-related costs, and restructuring and other charges4
  • Operating margin of 12.7%, or 12.9% excluding the adjustments described above4
  • Diluted EPS of $6.06 vs. $3.87 in the prior year
  • Adjusted diluted EPS of $6.15 vs. $4.81 in the prior year4

MELVILLE, N.Y. and DAVIDSON, N.C., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY CO. (NYSE: MSM), "MSC" or the "Company," a leading North American distributor of metalworking and maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) products and services, today reported financial results for its fiscal 2022 fourth quarter and full year ended September 3, 2022. The fiscal 2022 fourth quarter had five more selling days compared to the prior fiscal year quarter due to fiscal year 2022 including a 53rd week.

Financial Highlights1


FY22 Q4


FY21 Q4


Change


FY22


FY21


Change

Net Sales


$1,022.2


$831.0


23.0 %


$3,691.9


$3,243.2


13.8 %

Income from Operations


$144.0


$91.2


57.8 %


$468.7


$301.8


55.3 %

Operating Margin


14.1 %


11.0 %




12.7 %


9.3 %



Net Income attributable to MSC


$104.1


$65.9


57.9 %


$339.8


$216.9


56.7 %

Diluted EPS


$1.86

2

$1.18

3

57.6 %


$6.06

2

$3.87

3

56.6 %














Adjusted Financial Highlights1,4


FY22 Q4


FY21 Q4


Change


FY22


FY21


Change

Net Sales


$1,022.2


$831.0


23.0 %


$3,691.9


$3,243.2


13.8 %

Income from Operations


$138.6


$96.9


43.1 %


$475.3


$371.8


27.8 %

Operating Margin


13.6 %


11.7 %




12.9 %


11.5 %



Net Income attributable to MSC


$100.2


$70.4


42.3 %


$344.7


$269.9


27.7 %

Diluted EPS


$1.79

2

$1.26

3

42.1 %


$6.15

2

$4.81

3

27.9 %

1 In millions except percentages and per share data or as otherwise noted.

2 Based on 56.1 million and 56.0 million diluted shares outstanding for FY22 Q4 and FY22, respectively.

3 Based on 55.9 million and 56.1 million diluted shares outstanding for FY21 Q4 and FY21, respectively.

4 Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. An explanation and a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure are presented in schedules accompanying this press release.

Erik Gershwind, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "We ended fiscal 2022 on a strong note as we executed across our growth initiatives and delivered another quarter of double-digit average daily sales growth. This continued momentum translated into average daily sales growth of 14% for our fiscal fourth quarter, well above our goal of exceeding the IP index by 400 basis points. Combined with continued progress on our Mission Critical journey, we successfully executed on our aggressive growth plan resulting in significant margin improvement."

Kristen Actis-Grande, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, added, "In addition to revenue growth, I am encouraged by the profitability of our business in what has been a complex operating environment. We delivered 140 basis points of adjusted operating margin improvement in fiscal 2022, resulting in an adjusted incremental margin of over 23%. This strong performance was largely driven by productivity improvements through our Mission Critical program, which is on track to exceed our goal of $100 million in savings by the end of fiscal 2023. As we look ahead to next year and build off the momentum of our fourth quarter results, we expect another year of strong topline growth and adjusted operating margin expansion. Our expected cash flow conversion will afford us flexibility on capital allocation in fiscal 2023."

Gershwind concluded, "I am proud of the hard work and resiliency of our associates, whose focus and dedication are integral to the near-term and long-term success of MSC. Looking forward, I remain excited about the long-term growth prospects of our business. We have a leading position in the marketplace across our core business lines and our ability to execute in any macro environment sets us up to continue delivering strong results in fiscal 2023 and beyond."

Conference Call Information
MSC will host a conference call today at 8:30 a.m. EDT to review the Company's fiscal 2022 fourth quarter and full year results. The call, accompanying slides, and other operational statistics may be accessed at: https://investor.mscdirect.com. The conference call may also be accessed at 1-877-443-5575 (U.S.), 1-855-669-9657 (Canada) or 1-412-902-6618 (international).

An online archive of the broadcast will be available until November 3, 2022.

The Company's reporting date for fiscal 2023 first quarter results is scheduled for January 5, 2023.

About MSC Industrial Supply Co. 
MSC Industrial Supply Co. (NYSE:MSM) is a leading North American distributor of a broad range of metalworking and maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) products and services. We help our customers drive greater productivity, profitability and growth with approximately 2.1 million products, inventory management and other supply chain solutions, and deep expertise from more than 80 years of working with customers across industries. Our experienced team of approximately 7,000 associates works with our customers to help drive results for their businesses - from keeping operations running efficiently today to continuously rethinking, retooling, and optimizing for a more productive tomorrow. For more information on MSC Industrial, please visit mscdirect.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: 
Statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that we expect, believe or anticipate will or may occur in the future, including statements about the future impact of COVID-19 on our business operations, results of operations and financial condition, expected future results, expected benefits from our investment and strategic plans and other initiatives, and expected future growth, profitability and return on invested capital, are forward-looking statements. The words "will," "may," "believes," "anticipates," "thinks," "expects," "estimates," "plans," "intends," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by these forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements which refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, statements involving a discussion of strategy, plans or intentions, statements about management's assumptions, projections or predictions of future events or market outlook and any other statement other than a statement of present or historical fact are forward-looking statements. The inclusion of any statement in this press release does not constitute an admission by MSC or any other person that the events or circumstances described in such statement are material. In addition, new risks may emerge from time to time and it is not possible for management to predict such risks or to assess the impact of such risks on our business or financial results. Accordingly, future results may differ materially from historical results or from those discussed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Given these risks and uncertainties, the reader should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following:  general economic conditions in the markets in which we operate; changing customer and product mixes; volatility in commodity and energy prices, the impact of prolonged periods of low, high and rapid inflation, and fluctuations in interest rates; competition, including the adoption by competitors of aggressive pricing strategies and sales methods; industry consolidation and other changes in the industrial distribution sector; our ability to realize the expected benefits from our investment and strategic plans, including our transition from being a spot-buy supplier to a mission-critical partner to our customers; our ability to realize the expected cost savings and benefits from our restructuring activities and structural cost reductions; the potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our sales, operations and supply chain; the retention of key personnel; the credit risk of our customers, including changes in credit risk as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, higher inflation and fluctuations in interest rates; the risk of customer cancellation or rescheduling of orders; difficulties in calibrating customer demand for our products, such as personal protective equipment or "PPE" products, which could cause an inability to sell excess products ordered from manufacturers resulting in inventory write-downs or could conversely cause inventory shortages of such products; work stoppages, labor shortages or other business interruptions (including those due to extreme weather conditions) at transportation centers, shipping ports, our headquarters or our customer fulfillment centers; disruptions or breaches of our information technology systems, or violations of data privacy laws; the retention of qualified sales and customer service personnel and metalworking specialists; the risk of loss of key suppliers or contractors or key brands or supply chain disruptions, including due to import restrictions or global geopolitical conditions; changes to governmental trade or sanctions policies, including the impact from significant import restrictions or tariffs or moratoriums on economic activity with certain countries or regions; risks related to opening or expanding our customer fulfillment centers; our ability to estimate the cost of healthcare claims incurred under our self-insurance plan; litigation risk due to the nature of our business; risks associated with the integration of acquired businesses or other strategic transactions; financial restrictions on outstanding borrowings; our ability to maintain our credit facilities or incur additional borrowings on terms we deem attractive; the interest rate uncertainty due to the London InterBank Offered Rate (LIBOR) reform; the failure to comply with applicable environmental, health and safety laws and regulations, including government action in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and other laws applicable to our business; the outcome of government or regulatory proceedings or future litigation; goodwill and intangible assets recorded resulting from our acquisitions could be impaired; our common stock price may be volatile due to factors outside of our control; and the significant control that our principal shareholders exercise over us, which may result in our taking actions or failing to take actions which our other shareholders do not prefer. Additional information concerning these and other risks is described under "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our Annual and Quarterly Reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, respectively, and in the other reports and documents that we file with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. We expressly disclaim any obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law.

MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands)



September 3,


August 28,


2022


2021

ASSETS






Current Assets:






Cash and cash equivalents

$

43,537


$

40,536

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses


687,608



560,373

Inventories


715,625



624,169

Prepaid expenses and other current assets


96,853



89,167

Total current assets


1,543,623



1,314,245

Property, plant and equipment, net


286,666



298,416

Goodwill


710,130



692,704

Identifiable intangibles, net


114,328



101,854

Operating lease assets


64,780



49,011

Other assets


9,887



5,885

Total assets

$

2,729,414


$

2,462,115







LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY






Current Liabilities:






Current portion of debt including obligations under finance leases

$

325,680


$

202,433

Current portion of operating lease liabilities


18,560



13,927

Accounts payable


217,378



186,330

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities


164,326



159,238

Total current liabilities


725,944



561,928

Long-term debt including obligations under finance leases


468,912



583,616

Noncurrent operating lease liabilities


47,616



36,429

Deferred income taxes and tax uncertainties


124,659



108,827

Other noncurrent liabilities




9,443

Total liabilities


1,367,131



1,300,243

Commitments and Contingencies






Shareholders' Equity:






Preferred Stock




Class A Common Stock


48



48

Class B Common Stock


9



9

Additional paid-in capital


798,408



740,867

Retained earnings


681,292



532,315

Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(23,121)



(17,984)

Class A treasury stock, at cost


(106,202)



(104,384)

Total MSC Industrial shareholders' equity


1,350,434



1,150,871

 Noncontrolling interest


11,849



11,001

Total shareholders' equity


1,362,283



1,161,872

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

2,729,414


$

2,462,115

MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC.

Consolidated Statements of Income

(In thousands, except per share data)



(Unaudited)








Quarters Ended


Fiscal Years Ended


September 3,


August 28,


September 3,


August 28,


2022


2021


2022


2021

Net sales

$

1,022,245


$

831,031


$

3,691,893


$

3,243,224

Cost of goods sold


594,017



482,056



2,133,645



1,909,709

Gross profit


428,228



348,975



1,558,248



1,333,515

Operating expenses


290,262



253,312



1,083,862



994,468

Impairment loss, net








5,886

Restructuring and other costs


4,121



4,449



15,805



31,392

Gain on sale of property


(10,132)





(10,132)



-

Income from operations


143,977



91,214



468,713



301,769

Other income (expense):












Interest expense


(5,977)



(3,878)



(17,599)



(14,510)

Interest income


93



14



150



66

Other income (expense), net


(368)



(670)



(132)



1,054

Total other expense


(6,252)



(4,534)



(17,581)



(13,390)

Income before provision for income taxes


137,725



86,680



451,132



288,379

Provision for income taxes


33,371



20,803



110,650



70,442

Net income


104,354



65,877



340,482



217,937

Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest


223



(57)



696



1,030

Net income attributable to MSC Industrial

$

104,131


$

65,934


$

339,786


$

216,907

Per share data attributable to MSC Industrial:












Net income per common share:












Basic

$

1.86


$

1.19


$

6.09


$

3.89

Diluted

$

1.86


$

1.18


$

6.06


$

3.87

Weighted-average shares used in computing
   net income per common share:












Basic


55,858



55,509



55,777



55,737

Diluted


56,061



55,903



56,045



56,093

MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC.

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(In thousands)









Fiscal Years Ended


September 3,


August 28,


2022


2021

Net income, as reported

$

340,482


$

217,937

     Other comprehensive income, net of tax:






     Foreign currency translation adjustments


(4,985)



3,852

Comprehensive income


335,497



221,789

Comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interest:






     Net income


(696)



(1,030)

     Foreign currency translation adjustments


(152)



(418)

Comprehensive income attributable to MSC Industrial

$

334,649


$

220,341

MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)



Fiscal Years Ended


September 3,


August 28,


2022


2021

Cash Flows from Operating Activities:






Net income

$

340,482


$

217,937

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:






Depreciation and amortization    


70,376



68,846

Non-cash operating lease cost


17,190



18,578

Stock-based compensation


19,264



17,721

Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment


921



563

Gain on sale of property


(10,132)



Inventory write-down




30,091

Operating lease and fixed asset impairment due to restructuring




16,335

Non-cash changes in fair value of estimated contingent consideration


(879)



Provision for credit losses


9,806



8,181

Deferred income taxes and tax uncertainties


10,761



(13,611)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of amounts associated with business acquired:






Accounts receivable


(123,571)



(73,041)

Inventories


(81,494)



(107,037)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets


(7,429)



(10,141)

Operating lease liabilities


(17,147)



(33,312)

Other assets


(2,258)



(1,055)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities


20,293



84,407

Total adjustments


(94,299)



6,525

Net cash provided by operating activities


246,183



224,462

Cash Flows from Investing Activities:






    Expenditures for property, plant and equipment


(61,373)



(53,746)

    Cash used in business acquisitions, net of cash acquired


(57,865)



(22,000)

    Net proceeds from sale of property


24,745



Net cash used in investing activities


(94,493)



(75,746)

Cash Flows from Financing Activities:






Repurchases of common stock


(27,359)



(71,261)

Payments of regular cash dividends


(167,376)



(167,299)

Payments of special cash dividend




(195,351)

Proceeds from sale of Class A Common Stock in connection with associate stock purchase plan


4,296



4,136

Proceeds from exercise of Class A Common Stock options


34,659



29,667

Borrowings under credit facilities


374,000



583,500

Payments under credit facilities


(364,500)



(399,200)

Contributions from noncontrolling interest




100

Proceeds from other long-term debt




4,750

Payments under Shelf Facility Agreements and Private Placement Debt




(20,000)

Payments on finance lease and financing obligations


(2,466)



(2,584)

Other, net


606



(205)

Net cash used in financing activities


(148,140)



(233,747)

Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents


(549)



356

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents


3,001



(84,675)

Cash and cash equivalents – beginning of year


40,536



125,211

Cash and cash equivalents – end of year

$

43,537


$

40,536

Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information:






Cash paid for income taxes

$

117,038


$

73,116

Cash paid for interest

$

16,903


$

13,995

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

  • Results Excluding Impairment Loss and Loss Recovery (prior year), Inventory Write-downs (prior year), Legal Costs (prior year), Gain on Sale of Property, Acquisition-Related Costs and Restructuring and Other Costs

To supplement MSC's unaudited and audited selected financial data presented consistent with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"), the Company discloses certain non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP incremental margin, non-GAAP provision for income taxes, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, that exclude impairment loss and loss recovery (prior year), inventory write-downs (prior year), legal costs for impairment of prepaid PPE (prior year), gain on sale of property, acquisition-related costs, restructuring and other costs, and tax effects.

These non-GAAP financial measures are not presented in accordance with GAAP or an alternative for GAAP financial measures and may be different from similar non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures and should only be used to evaluate MSC's results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP financial measures.

In calculating non-GAAP financial measures, we exclude impairment loss and loss recovery (prior year), inventory write-downs (prior year), legal costs for impairment of prepaid PPE (prior year), gain on sale of property, acquisition-related costs, restructuring and other costs, and tax effects. Management makes these adjustments to facilitate a review of the Company's operating performance on a comparable basis between periods, for comparison with forecasts and strategic plans, for identifying and analyzing trends in the Company's underlying business and for benchmarking performance externally against competitors. We believe that investors benefit from seeing results from the perspective of management in addition to seeing results presented in accordance with GAAP for the same reasons and purposes for which management uses such non-GAAP financial measures.
















MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC.

Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Information

Fourteen Weeks Ended September 3, 2022

(In thousands, except percentages and per share data)

















GAAP Financial
Measure



Items Affecting Comparability


Non-GAAP
Financial Measure


Total MSC
Industrial


Restructuring
and Other
Costs



Gain on Sale of
Property


Acquisition-
Related Costs


Adjusted Total
MSC Industrial

Net Sales

$

1,022,245


$

-


$

-


$

-


$

1,022,245
















Cost of Goods Sold


594,017



-



-



-



594,017
















Gross Profit


428,228



-



-



-



428,228

Gross Margin


41.9 %



-



-



-



41.9 %
















Operating Expenses


290,262



-



-



665



289,597

Operating Exp as % of Sales


28.4 %



-



-



0.1 %



28.3 %
















Restructuring and Other Costs


4,121



4,121



-



-



-
















Gain on Sale of Property


(10,132)



-



(10,132)



-



-
















Income from Operations


143,977



(4,121)



10,132



(665)



138,631

Operating Margin


14.1 %



-0.4 %



1.0 %



-0.1 %



13.6 %

Incremental Margin


27.6 %












21.8 %
















Total Other Expense


(6,252)



-



-



-



(6,252)
















Income before provision for income taxes


137,725



(4,121)



10,132



(665)



132,379
















Provision for income taxes


33,371



(1,080)



2,655



(174)



31,970

     Net income


104,354



(3,041)



7,477



(491)



100,409

     Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest


223



-



-



-



223

     Net income attributable to MSC Industrial

$

104,131


$

(3,041)


$

7,477


$

(491)


$

100,186
















Net income per common share:















     Diluted

$

1.86


$

(0.06)


$

0.14


$

(0.01)


$

1.79
















*Individual amounts may not agree to the total due to rounding






























MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC.

Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Information

Fiscal Year Ended September 3, 2022

(In thousands, except percentages and per share data)

















GAAP Financial
Measure



Items Affecting Comparability


Non-GAAP
Financial Measure


Total MSC
Industrial


Restructuring
and Other
Costs



Gain on Sale of
Property


Acquisition-
Related Costs


Adjusted Total
MSC Industrial

Net Sales

$

3,691,893


$

-


$

-


$

-


$

3,691,893
















Cost of Goods Sold


2,133,645



-



-



-



2,133,645
















Gross Profit


1,558,248



-



-



-



1,558,248

Gross Margin


42.2 %



-



-



-



42.2 %
















Operating Expenses


1,083,862



-



-



876



1,082,986

Operating Exp as % of Sales


29.4 %



-



-



0.0 %



29.3 %
















Restructuring and Other Costs


15,805



15,805



-



-



-
















Gain on Sale of Property


(10,132)



-



(10,132)



-



-
















Income from Operations


468,713



(15,805)



10,132



(876)



475,262

Operating Margin


12.7 %



-0.4 %



0.3 %



0.0 %



12.9 %

Incremental Margin


37.2 %












23.1 %
















Total Other Expense


(17,581)



-



-



-



(17,581)
















Income before provision for income taxes


451,132



(15,805)



10,132



(876)



457,681
















Provision for income taxes


110,650



(4,016)



2,574



(223)



112,315

     Net income


340,482



(11,789)



7,558



(653)



345,366

     Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest


696



-



-



-



696

     Net income attributable to MSC Industrial

$

339,786


$

(11,789)


$

7,558


$

(653)


$

344,670
















Net income per common share:















     Diluted

$

6.06


$

(0.21)


$

0.14


$

(0.01)


$

6.15
















*Individual amounts may not agree to the total due to rounding



























MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC.

Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Information

Thirteen Weeks Ended August 28, 2021

(In thousands, except percentages and per share data)














GAAP Financial
Measure



Items Affecting Comparability


Non-GAAP
Financial Measure


Total MSC Industrial


Restructuring and
Other Costs


Legal and
Acquisition
Costs(1)


Adjusted Total MSC
Industrial

Net Sales

$

831,031


$

-


$

-


$

831,031













Cost of Goods Sold


482,056



-



-



482,056













Gross Profit


348,975



-



-



348,975

Gross Margin


42.0 %



-



-



42.0 %













Operating Expenses


253,312



-



1,199



252,113

Operating Exp as % of Sales


30.5 %



-



0.1 %



30.3 %













Restructuring and Other Costs


4,449



4,449



-



-













Income from Operations


91,214



(4,449)



(1,199)



96,862

Operating Margin


11.0 %



-0.5 %



-0.1 %



11.7 %













Total Other Expense


(4,534)



-



-



(4,534)













Income before provision for income taxes


86,680



(4,449)



(1,199)



92,328













Provision for income taxes


20,803



(922)



(249)



21,974

     Net income


65,877



(3,527)



(950)



70,354

     Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest


(57)



-



-



(57)

     Net income attributable to MSC Industrial

$

65,934


$

(3,527)


$

(950)


$

70,411













Net income per common share:












     Diluted

$

1.18


$

(0.06)


$

(0.02)


$

1.26













(1)Legal and acquisition costs incurred during the fourth fiscal quarter includes $180 related to the impairment of prepaid PPE and $1,019 related to the acquisitions of Wm. F. Hurst Co., LLC and the outsourcing and logistics business of TAC Insumos Industriales, S. de R.L. de C.V. and certain of its affiliates.

*Individual amounts may not agree to the total due to rounding



















MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC.

Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Information

Fiscal Year Ended August 28, 2021

(In thousands, except percentages and per share data)




















GAAP
Financial
Measure


Items Affecting Comparability


Non-GAAP
Financial Measure


Total MSC
Industrial


Inventory
Write-
down


Restructuring
and Other
Costs


Impairment
Loss, net


 Legal and
Acquisition
Costs(1)


Adjusted Total
MSC Industrial

Net Sales

$

3,243,224


$

-


$

-


$

-


$

-


$

3,243,224



















Cost of Goods Sold


1,909,709



30,091



-



-



-



1,879,618



















Gross Profit


1,333,515



(30,091)



-



-



-



1,363,606

Gross Margin


41.1 %



-0.9 %



-



-



-



42.0 %



















Operating Expenses


994,468



-



-



-



2,620



991,848

Operating Exp as % of Sales


30.7 %



-



-



-



0.1 %



30.6 %



















Impairment Loss, net


5,886



-



-



5,886



-



-



















Restructuring and Other Costs


31,392



-



31,392



-



-



-



















Income from Operations


301,769



(30,091)



(31,392)



(5,886)



(2,620)



371,758

Operating Margin


9.3 %



-0.9 %



-1.0 %



-0.2 %



-0.1 %



11.5 %



















Total Other Expense


(13,390)



-



-



-



-



(13,390)



















Income before provision for income taxes


288,379



(30,091)



(31,392)



(5,886)



(2,620)



358,368


















-

Provision for income taxes


70,442



(7,309)



(7,625)



(1,430)



(636)



87,442

     Net income


217,937



(22,782)



(23,767)



(4,456)



(1,984)



270,926

     Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest


1,030



-



-



-



-



1,030

     Net income attributable to MSC Industrial

$

216,907


$

(22,782)


$

(23,767)


$

(4,456)


$

(1,984)


$

269,896



















Net income per common share:


















     Diluted

$

3.87


$

(0.41)


$

(0.42)


$

(0.08)


$

(0.04)


$

4.81



















(1) Legal and acquisition costs incurred during fiscal year 2021 include $1,601 related to the impairment of prepaid PPE and $1,019 related to the acquisitions of Wm. F. Hurst Co., LLC and the outsourcing and logistics business of TAC Insumos Industriales, S. de R.L. de C.V. and certain of its affiliates.

*Individual amounts may not agree to the total due to rounding

