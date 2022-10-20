Venterra Realty's CEO John Foresi Named 2022 Multifamily Influencer by GlobeSt.com

HOUSTON, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Venterra Realty CEO, John Foresi, has been named a 2022 Multifamily Influencer by GlobeSt.com. The designation highlights the top individuals, teams, and companies within the industry who have mastered the ever-changing Multifamily sector.

As Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder, Foresi is responsible for the overall strategic management and growth of Venterra Realty. Foresi focuses specifically on developing Venterra's macroeconomic priorities, ensuring a direct alignment between these views and Venterra's investment transactions while maintaining a company culture that attracts and maintains the most talented, capable individuals in the industry who are passionate about working in a team environment. This business framework has led to many successes and company awards as Venterra has been named a top workplace by globally recognized authorities multiple times, with Foresi furthermore being recognized as a top CEO.

GlobeSt.com recognizes the exceptional company culture that Foresi has instilled in Venterra's colleagues and the unique experiences the company provides to its residents, such as the WOW Matters program, a portfolio-wide program equipped with a budget specifically for colleagues to create surprise moments of "WOW" and deliver experiences that matter to their residents and fellow Venterra team members.

"It is an honor to be named a GlobeSt.com Multifamily Influencer alongside a remarkable list of individuals within our industry," said Venterra Realty CEO, John Foresi . "Venterra is an exceptional company filled with colleagues that value positive workplace culture and constantly seek to create a home our residents love. I am privileged to be part of such an innovative, caring, and forward-thinking team that continually strives for excellence and provides me with daily inspiration."

"Congratulations to John on receiving this recognition," said Venterra Realty Chairman, Andrew Stewart. "It has been a privilege to work alongside John over the past 21 years and see our vision of creating a company built off solid Core Values, with our residents and colleagues equally at the forefront, come to life. We are excited to continue to push the boundaries of what is possible at our communities and offer a top-notch experience for every person who intersects with Venterra."

About GlobeSt.com:

GlobeSt.com is an online publication delivering real-estate news and insights. Including coverage of individual sectors, finance, construction, environmental and other topics impacting the real estate community. Globest.com is an ALM publication. ALM is an information and intelligence company providing data, news, and more to businesses in a variety of industries.

About Venterra:

Founded in 2001, Venterra Realty owns and manages 75 communities and more than 22,000 apartment units across 17 US cities that provide housing to over 39,000 people and 12,000 pets. The organization has completed approximately $8.7 billion in real estate transactions and currently manages a portfolio of multi-family real estate assets valued at approximately $4.7 billion. Venterra is committed to improving the lives of its residents by delivering industry-leading customer experience. Find out more about Venterra Realty and its award-winning company culture at Venterra.com.

Contact: Allie Foard, Communications Manager & Brand Specialist

Venterramedia@venterraliving.com

