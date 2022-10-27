Great Lakes Dental Partners Continues to Expand its Midwest Reach with Third Indiana Affiliation

CHICAGO, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Lakes Dental Partners ("GLDP") is excited to announce the addition of Rochester Dental Center in Indiana to its network of affiliated practices, growing its reach in the Midwest.

Great Lakes Dental Partners (GLDP), a Shore Capital Partners portfolio company, is a dental support organization (DSO) committed to offering dentists and dental specialists practice management support so they can focus on providing exceptional patient care. (PRNewsfoto/Great Lakes Dental Partners) (PRNewswire)

GLDP, a Shore Capital Partners portfolio company, provides practice management services to 35+ partner locations. GLDP provides best-in-class support in operations, recruiting, technology, marketing, and collaboration among clinicians.

Rochester Dental Center was founded in 2000 by David Barts, DDS, and later acquired by his daughter, Caitlin Rich, DDS. For more than 20 years, Rochester Dental Center has provided area residents with multi-specialty dental care while supporting local community causes. "It's important to me to partner with a DSO that will provide me with the resources and support needed to take my father's vision for Rochester Dental to the next level, says Dr. Caitlin Rich.

"Rochester Dental has a rich history and is well rooted in the community," said Jeff McCall, CEO of Great Lakes Dental Partners. This is another great partnership in Indiana, and we'll continue to look for similarly impressive partners that embody our mission and values of extraordinary dental care, community, and servant leadership," said Jeff McCall on the new affiliation and the company's plans for expansion.

GLDP is actively seeking dental office partnerships in the Midwest and is backed by Shore Capital Partners. Ideal affiliation opportunities include owner doctors who want to partner with functional experts to grow their practices.

About Great Lakes Dental Partners

Great Lakes Dental Partners is a dental support organization (DSO) committed to offering dentists and dental specialists the opportunity to focus on the clinical aspects of dentistry, providing exceptional care for every patient.

With a centrally located support center, operational best practices, access to the latest dental technology, and a best-in-class continuing education program, GLDP is dedicated to advancing dental healthcare in the Midwest.

For more information and a list of clinic locations, visit www.greatlakesdentalpartners.com . GLDP is actively seeking new partnerships in the Midwest. Those interested in affiliation opportunities should contact Jordan Dods at jdods@gldpdental.com.

About Shore Capital Partners

Shore Capital Partners is a Chicago-based private equity firm focused on microcap healthcare and food & beverage investments. Shore supports management partners with capital, business development expertise, and industry knowledge to accelerate growth, fund acquisitions, and generate value to shareholders. Shore targets investments in proven, successful private companies with superior management teams, stable cash flow, and significant growth potential, including organic and growth through industry consolidation. More information visit www.shorecp.com .

