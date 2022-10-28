InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Fecal Drainage Device for Patients (LJD-180)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a registered nurse and I thought there should be a way to prevent fecal matter from contacting bed sores," said an inventor, from St. Albans, N.Y., "so I invented the CAT'S CHEEKS. My design could help bed sores to heal faster, especially for patients with no muscle tone."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved way to catch and collect fecal matter on a bedridden patient. In doing so, it prevents fecal matter from resting against the skin. As a result, it allows bed sores to more quickly heal and it increases personal hygiene, comfort and peace of mind. The invention features an effective design that is easy to place so it is ideal for patients in hospitals, nursing homes, homecare, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

