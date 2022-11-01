Airbnb to Participate at Web Summit

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) announced today that Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Office, Nathan Blecharczyk, will speak at the Web Summit Technology Conference held in Lisbon on Thursday, November 3, beginning at 16:40pm CET. A live webcast of the session will be available to the public at https://youtu.be/vGsj1fwkZnI .

