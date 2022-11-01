AlleyCorp Healthcare Adds Payer and Talent Leaders as Partners

Key Takeaways:

Bill Georges , formerly Chief Strategy Officer of Horizon Blue Cross, named Partner & Executive-in-Residence.

Michelle Garland , CEO Soul Search and previously Managing Partner at Daversa, named Partner

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AlleyCorp, a $600M evergreen venture fund founded by serial entrepreneur Kevin Ryan and dedicated to founding, funding, and building transformative companies, announced two new Partners to the AlleyCorp Healthcare Fund, Bill Georges and Michelle Garland.

AlleyCorp Healthcare's company building and portfolio support platform spans each pillar of early-stage startup growth: ideas, people, product, and first customers. Garland and Georges, renowned leaders in executive talent and payer strategy respectively, bring key leadership to this platform. The addition of such industry leaders reflects the continued growth of AlleyCorp's healthcare practice, and the broader digital health ecosystem both in NYC and beyond.

"The bottleneck to growth for value-based care startups often sits at the desk of a payer. Throughout his career at Horizon Blue Cross, Bill led value-based programs at scale and consistently helped entrepreneurs in his corporate venture portfolio move the needle," said Brenton Fargnoli, MD, Managing Partner of AlleyCorp Healthcare. "We are thrilled to have Bill join the AlleyCorp team to help identify, guide, and propel forward this next generation of value-based care startups.'

In addition to incubating new companies and investing in early-stage digital health companies as Partners, Garland and Georges will embed deeply with select portfolio companies to accelerate their impact and scale. Georges will serve as Senior Growth Partner at AlleyCorp portfolio companies Pearl Health and Thyme Care, bringing to bear two decades of payer experience across corporate venture, product, strategy and other leadership roles. Garland as CEO of Soul Search, a digital health executive recruitment platform, will lead key searches both within and beyond the AlleyCorp portfolio.

"Michelle has built some of the premier executive teams in our industry," said Jeffrey De Flavio, MD, Partner & Entrepreneur-in-Residence. "I'm thrilled to be collaborating with her more deeply, as she has a singular talent philosophy and network."

Garland and Georges join a broader team of over twenty investors and fifty engineers at AlleyCorp. AlleyCorp has been a co-founder or first investor in over 30 healthcare startups, and last year announced its dedicated $100M healthcare fund.

New Partner Biographies:

Bill Georges

Bill Georges was previously Senior Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer at Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey. In his role as Senior Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer, Bill was responsible for developing and overseeing the Company's corporate strategy, expanding its business development and leading the Strategic Initiatives Group, which develops and implements key business programs. He also led the Company's Enterprise Project Management Office and Business Process Improvement functions, and managed the Company's venture fund investments. Prior to his nearly 15 years at Horizon Blue Cross, Bill was Vice President and Senior Analyst at J.P. Morgan Securities, where as a sell-side analyst, he covered the managed care industry. Bill holds a Bachelor's degree, magna cum laude, in Economics from Brown University, a Juris Doctor degree from Villanova University and an MBA in Entrepreneurial Management and Finance from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

Michelle Garland

Michelle Garland is Founder and CEO of Soul Search, a boutique firm of headhunters specializing in building the executive teams for digital health startups. Michelle built her reputation as the leading headhunter for digital health companies at Daversa Partners, where she served as Managing Partner and grew the practice during her nearly 20 years there. Prior to executive search, Michelle spent a decade at Dow Jones for the Wall Street Journal and Dow Jones International. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the William Allen White School of Journalism at the University of Kansas.

About AlleyCorp

AlleyCorp is a $600M+ evergreen venture fund and a leading player in the New York tech ecosystem. Founded by serial entrepreneur Kevin Ryan, AlleyCorp is dedicated to growing transformative companies in New York and across the globe in three principal ways: by founding them (prior incubations include MongoDB, Gilt Groupe, Business Insider, Zola, and Nomad Health); by investing in and supporting early-stage companies (across pre-seed, seed, and series A); and as a limited partner (investing in 30+ top funds globally). AlleyCorp also operates specialized funds in a range of areas including a $100M healthcare fund, a $30M robotics fund, and a $25M social impact fund. AlleyCorp also has a fifty-person engineering team in Canada and a ten-person engineering team in Bogota that work for the team's early stage companies. For more information, please visit www.alleycorp.com.

