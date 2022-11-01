Erickson-Hall Completes Pacific Sky School in Del Mar Union School District

New K-6 School Reflects Community's Desire for Student-Centered Environment

ESCONDIDO, Calif., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 23, 2022, Erickson-Hall Construction Co. joined more than 100 educators, community members, and stakeholders to celebrate the Ribbon Cutting of Pacific Sky School in Del Mar Union School District. Located at 6631 Solterra Vista Pkwy in San Diego, the new K-6 school was funded by the district's Measure MM passed in 2018. The highly anticipated Pacific Sky School expands Erickson-Hall's $1 billion portfolio of innovative and award-winning educational facilities across Southern California.

To view images of Pacific Sky School, click here.

Ribbon Cutting Program

Pacific Sky School's Ribbon Cutting Ceremony included remarks by:

Holly McClurg , Ph.D., Superintendent

Erica Halpern , Governing Board President

Joe LaCava , San Diego City Councilmember

Chris Delehanty , Assistant Superintendent

Danny Weigel , Erickson-Hall

Alison Fieberg , Principal

The event also featured a song and poem performance by students honoring their new school, as well as tours of the facility.

Holly McClurg, Ph.D., Superintendent, states, "We are thrilled to open our District's newest school! Pacific Sky School will support the students and community in Pacific Highlands Ranch for years to come, and the design and construction of this school embodies the work we have done through our District Design 2022 to radically change the school experience for our students."

Pacific Sky School

The 67,000-square-foot Pacific Sky School offers an ideal educational environment with numerous indoor and outdoor learning and collaboration spaces. It features 20 classrooms, three (3) after-school classrooms, three (3) STEAM+ classrooms, an Innovation Center, the district's central kitchen, and a performing arts stage. The 10.47-acre site also includes play structures, a blacktop, and track & field facilities. The school's playground is adjacent to the future Solterra Vista Park, opening in late 2023. Designed by OBR Architecture, Pacific Sky School has a capacity of 450 students, with approximately 350 students enrolled its inaugural year.

Mat Gates, President of Erickson-Hall, states, "It's very rewarding to be a part of a development that encompasses the community's vision so completely. The plan for Pacific Sky School was developed over the course of several years, multiple community meetings, and student interviews. The result is a student-centered environment where children will grow, learn, and thrive."

Chris Delehanty, Assistant Superintendent, Business Services, states, "The Del Mar Union School District has been very fortunate to work with such a strong partner in Erickson-Hall. We were forced to condense our construction timeline from 19 to 15 months, and the Erickson-Hall team went above and beyond to bring the school in on time and under budget. It has been amazing to work with them in bringing our vision to life!"

About Erickson-Hall Construction Co.

Erickson-Hall is a recognized industry leader and has completed over $1.5 billion in successful construction projects, of which $1 billion has been for K-14 education developments. The employee-owned company has been serving the Southern California markets of San Diego, Imperial, Orange, South LA, and Riverside Counties since 1998. Services include preconstruction, general contracting, construction management, design-build, design assist-build, lease-leaseback and program management for educational, fire, essential services, civic, parks, recreation, faith-based, office and healthcare facilities. The company has an award-winning portfolio of completed projects and has received numerous awards for safety. For more information, visit www.ericksonhall.com and find us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/erickson-hall-construction-company.

Media Contact: Beth Binger

BCIpr

619-987-6658

beth.binger@BCIpr.com

View original content:

SOURCE Erickson-Hall Construction Co.