SoftwareReviews Names Six Champions in 2022 Contact Center as a Service Emotional Footprint

TORONTO, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - SoftwareReviews, a leading source for insights on the software provider landscape, has published its 2022 Contact Center as a Service Emotional Footprint, naming six providers in the Enterprise and Midmarket spaces as Champions.

Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) is a cloud-based customer experience solution that allows organizations to use a provider's software to manage incoming support or respond to consumer inquiries in a hosted subscription model. Organizations can use CCaaS to quickly embed communications features into core business processes to enhance them. These processes typically include customer service and improving customer and employee efficiency.

To support organizations contemplating which CCaaS systems can best meet their business needs, SoftwareReviews has identified the top providers to consider. The top providers are recognized based on insights from verified survey data collected from 493 end-user reviews and their high scores on SoftwareReviews' Data Quadrant.

The Net Emotional Footprint (NEF) of each software provider is a result of aggregated emotional response ratings across the areas of service, negotiation, product impact, conflict resolution, strategy, and innovation. The NEF is a powerful indicator of overall user sentiment toward the provider and its product from the software user's point of view.

The 2022 Enterprise Contact as a Service Software Champions are as follows:

The 2022 Midmarket Contact as a Service Software Champions are as follows:

SoftwareReviews' comprehensive software reviews provide an accurate and detailed view of a complicated and ever-changing market. The data comes from users who use the software day in and day out and IT professionals who have worked with it intimately through procurement, implementation, and maintenance.

SoftwareReviews is the most in-depth source of buyer data and insights for the enterprise software market. By collecting customer experience data from business and IT professionals, the SoftwareReviews methodology produces detailed and authentic insights into the experience of evaluating and purchasing enterprise software.

