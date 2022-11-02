ClimeCo Continues Carbonfund.org Mission Toward a Net-Zero Carbon World

BOYERTOWN, Pa., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Carbonfund.org Foundation, Inc. ("the Foundation"), now named Environment Next, Inc., has decided to rebrand its foundation and divest certain carbon offsetting and its Carbonfree certification operations. ClimeCo is excited to announce that it has chosen to continue the Carbonfund name and mission to make it easy and affordable for individuals, businesses, and organizations to reduce and offset their climate impact. ClimeCo and the Foundation, both pioneers in the voluntary carbon market space, have always been aligned in their values and have been trusted counterparties to each other over the years. Environment Next, Inc., will continue as a non-profit organization providing climate change leadership grants to individuals and non-profits globally.

ClimeCo is excited to announce that it has chosen to continue the Carbonfund name and mission to make it easy and affordable for individuals, businesses, and organizations to reduce and offset their climate impact. (PRNewswire)

"We have had the pleasure of working with the Foundation for about 15 years," says Derek Six, Chief Operating Officer at ClimeCo. "The Foundation was one of the first groups to emphasize the potential of voluntary markets to address the climate change problem, and we have admired their mission and impact. We believe the Foundation's customers will find in ClimeCo an equally dedicated and passionate team. We look forward to continuing to serve the needs of the Foundation's customers and offer them an expanded suite of solutions, a diverse portfolio of projects, and new and innovative programs like our ocean-bound plastics collection projects. We are also very excited to welcome several members of the Foundation's team to the ClimeCo family so that previous customers can expect a familiar experience."

Together, these two organizations can provide substantial support to those who want to positively impact their environmental footprint. Anyone, from an individual who wants to offset their plastic footprint to a business needing renewable energy credits, will be able to create the best solutions to fit their budget and goals.

"On behalf of the Foundation team transitioning to ClimeCo, I am thrilled that we're joining a highly qualified company with the same enthusiasm and focus for climate change mitigation," says Linda Kelly, who served as the Foundation's SVP of Programs and Partnerships and will be joining ClimeCo as SVP of GHG Markets. "The Foundation's business partners will greatly benefit from ClimeCo ESG solutions, carbon emissions reduction strategy, and Product Life Cycle Assessments. During my twelve years at the Foundation, I've worked with the majority of our business partners. My colleague Anna O'Brien and I look forward to continuing and expanding these relationships."

Along with the eCommerce website and current project inventory, ClimeCo will also be expanding the Carbonfund Carbonfree Partner Program, which provides an innovative and flexible way to help businesses calculate, reduce, and offset their carbon footprint. ClimeCo's ESG Advisory team has extensive experience in assisting new Carbonfree Partners to go beyond what they thought was possible for their sustainability efforts.

About ClimeCo

ClimeCo is a respected global advisor, transaction facilitator, trader, and developer of environmental commodity market products and related solutions. We specialize in voluntary carbon, regulated carbon, renewable energy credits, plastics credits, and regional criteria pollutant trading programs. Complementing these programs is a team of professionals skilled in providing sustainability and ESG advisory solutions, and developing and financing GHG abatement systems.

For more information or to discuss how ClimeCo can drive value for your organization, contact us at 484.415.0501, info@climeco.com, or through our website climeco.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ClimeCo