F.L.Putnam Launches New Investment Research Platform for RIAs

WELLESLEY, Mass., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- F.L.Putnam Investment Management Company today announced the launch of a new platform that will allow advisors to access investment manager research, market strategy content, and seamlessly execute direct investments in alternatives. The research content will be offered through F.L.Putnam's Atrato Consulting practice and accessed through a technology partnership with +SUBSCRIBE, a leading alternative investment order management system for non-traditional product transactions.

Designed for registered investment advisors (RIAs), the platform is an integrated offering that features Atrato's proprietary investment manager research on a curated list of private equity, private real estate, private credit, venture capital, and hedge funds. Public markets investment manager research, as well as F.L.Putnam's capital markets research, and asset allocation commentary will also be available on the platform.

"As RIAs grow and scale, the need for sophisticated investment advice, tools, and capabilities increases exponentially," commented Tom Manning, CEO of F.L.Putnam. "With our platform, advisors will have access to a fully customizable, state-of-the-art solution that allows them to research and confidently allocate to alternative investments on behalf of their clients."

Through +SUBSCRIBE, RIAs will be able to easily review Atrato's initial and ongoing manager due diligence, gain access to the manager's data room of fund materials, and seamlessly execute transactions into a tailored menu of alternative investments all in a single place.

"This initiative delivers a unified platform for all of an advisor's private market funds, simplifies their due diligence process, and automates the operational aspects of investing in alternative investments. We are thrilled to have +SUBSCRIBE serve as the backbone of this new research platform," said Rafay Farooqui, founder and CEO of +SUBSCRIBE.

"As the investment needs of clients continue to evolve and barriers to accessing certain types of managers and strategies are dismantled, RIAs that provide more innovative investment solutions will prevail over those that don't," said Brian Reich, Atrato's Managing Director. "This partnership with +SUBSCRIBE furthers that goal and should improve outcomes for all our clients."

About +SUBSCRIBE

+SUBSCRIBE is a provider of enterprise software solutions for allocators, sponsors, and service providers that enable the digital transformation of the alternative investments industry. The company is a leading order management system and electronic subscription document technology for alternative product transactions. For additional information on how +SUBSCRIBE is Powering Alternative Investments®, visit www.subscribeplatform.com and follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter .

About F.L.Putnam Investment Management Company

F.L.Putnam provides investment management, financial planning, and investment consulting services to high-net-worth and institutional clients, including individuals, single and multi-family offices, endowments, foundations, and other RIAs. Since 1983, F.L.Putnam has delivered a comprehensive set of solutions that help clients build, preserve, and manage their wealth. The firm serves clients nationally from its offices in Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, and Rhode Island. More information is available at www.flputnam.com.

DISCLOSURE: Registration with the SEC should not be construed as an endorsement or an indicator of investment skill, acumen or experience. Investments in securities are not insured, protected or guaranteed and may result in loss of income and/or principal. Nothing in this communication is intended to be or should be construed as individualized investment advice. All content is of a general nature and solely for educational, informational and illustrative purposes. Any opinions or research provided through the described platform is not intended to be, nor should it be construed as, investment advice as it does not take into account each client's unique investment needs or investment horizons. None of the parties has made any determination as to the eligibility to invest in any one or more of the investment products described on the platform. Specific funds included on the platform may or may not be included in any portfolio's of F.L.Putnam's clients. Any research content provided is done so on an as-of basis and opinions are subject to change.

