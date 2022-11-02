GEP NAMED A 'STRONG PERFORMER' AMONG 'COLLABORATIVE SUPPLY NETWORK PROVIDERS' IN NOTABLE RESEARCH FIRM'S INAUGURAL ASSESSMENT

GEP is the preferred solutions provider for global enterprises synchronizing supply chain planning and operation with their network of suppliers and business partners

GEP SOFTWARE earned the highest scores possible in forecast collaboration, commit and upside collaboration, architecture, internationalization, product vision and customers' criteria

CLARK, N.J., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GEP®, a leading provider of procurement and supply chain strategy, software and managed services to Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises worldwide, announced that its GEP SOFTWARE™ has been named a "Strong Performer" by the highly regarded research firm Forrester in a notable new report, The Forrester Wave™: Collaborative Supply Networks, Q4 2022. This is a must-read evaluation of the most significant software providers enabling enterprises to adapt to supply chain disruptions by synchronizing planning and execution beyond their own four walls to their entire network of customers, suppliers and distributors. Access a complimentary copy of the report here.

GEP SOFTWARE enables enterprises to transform their supply chain from a linear, siloed process to a global multi-tier ecosystem of customers, distributors, suppliers and sub suppliers on a single end-to-end unified platform. GEP's unified platform with its integrated business network enables enterprises to:

More effectively conduct supply chain planning and execution by pooling insights across their entire supply ecosystem to sense and respond to demand and glitches in supply as well as continuously replanning distribution nodes, sources of supply, and allocation of inventory

Create master scheduling through their supply networks, detecting anomalies and conditions that trigger replanning

Identify, invite, and authenticate suppliers, partners and customers to join their network

In naming GEP a Strong Performer, the Forrester report recognized, "GEP is known for its expert consulting and managed services for sourcing, procurement, spend management, and end-to-end supply chains.… Its product road map builds on a long history of client-directed investment in its low-code platform as a foundation for configuration to specific client requirements."

The comprehensive report gave GEP SOFTWARE the highest score possible in six areas: forecast collaboration, commit and upside collaboration, unified platform, internationalization, product vision, and number of customers.

GEP sees a supply chain business network as a key enabler for solutions with heavy outsourcing and reliance on trading partners. Powered by GEP's low-code/no-code configurable platform and cloud integration capability, GEP's Collaborative Business Network has rich data for several million suppliers.

About GEP SOFTWARE

GEP SOFTWARE™ provides award-winning digital procurement and supply chain platforms that help global enterprises become more agile, resilient, competitive and profitable.

With beautifully rendered interfaces and flexible workflows, GEP® provides users fresh, intuitive digital workspaces that yield extraordinary levels of user adoption and meaningful gains in team and personal productivity.

GEP products capitalize on machine learning and cognitive computing, advanced data and semantic technologies, IoT, mobile and cloud technologies, and are designed to incorporate continual innovations in technology.

GEP's software integrates quickly and easily with third-party and legacy systems, such as SAP, Oracle and all other major ERP and F&A software. And with superb support and service, GEP is an industry leader in customer satisfaction and loyalty.

A leader in multiple Gartner Magic Quadrants, GEP's cloud-native software and digital business platforms consistently win awards and recognition from industry analysts, research firms and media outlets, including Gartner, IDC, Procurement Leaders, and Spend Matters.

GEP SOFTWARE is part of Clark, NJ-based GEP — the world's leading provider of procurement and supply chain strategy, software and managed services. To learn more, visit www.gepsoftware.com.

