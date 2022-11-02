Sierra Nevada Resort, an Outbound Hotel Opens in Mammoth, California

California's Favorite Alpine Oasis Welcomes Destination's Newest Resort Just in Time for Ski Season

MAMMOTH LAKES, Calif., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sierra Nevada Resort, an Outbound Hotel today debuts a complete reimagination encompassing 179 accommodations including deluxe rooms, fireplace suites and chalets with an inviting lobby, contemporary dining concept, and wine bar. A collection of 10 free-standing cabins, a heated pool and an outdoor food garden will join the property in Spring 2023. Occupying a historic 1967 building that was once a preferred getaway for Hollywood elite, the Sierra Nevada Resort welcomes guests to a western classic reborn as a modern mountain retreat in the heart of Mammoth Lakes, California.

"It's been an honor to thoughtfully restore and reimagine this historic property while keeping intact its early Hollywood legacy and unbridled spirit," said Brent Truax, managing director, Sierra Nevada Resort, an Outbound Hotel. "We couldn't be prouder to debut the destination's newest basecamp in time for ski season and welcome back adventurers to help us celebrate a new era for Sierra Nevada Resort, with the same warm mountain hospitality we've always been known for."

A New High West Bunkhouse

San Francisco-based studio EDG Design led The Sierra Nevada Resort's redesign, creating a year-round basecamp for a new generation of pioneers who share the adventurous spirit of Dave McCoy, a local legend who brought alpine skiing to Mammoth Mountain in 1953. During the comprehensive multi-year renovation, the design team preserved select architectural features from the property's original layout including an iconic centerpiece fireplace that soars to the top of the lobby's vaulted ceiling among exposed cedar beams.

The new Americana-inspired lobby invites guests to sink into lived-in leather chairs and rawhide stools for fireside chats and stiff cocktails. A gallery wall pays homage to the original resort's early Hollywood patronage with black-and-white photographs of former guests including John Wayne, Dean Martin and Frank Sinatra.

Guestrooms, which include 15 spacious fireplace suites with mountain views, nod to the destination's legacy of rugged irreverence with a modern yet unfussy approach to high west design conveyed through nostalgic art, illustrated maps and western patterns that occur in natural tones. Select rooms feature breathtaking imagery from Josh Wray, a prominent outdoorsman and local photographer from Mammoth. All guestrooms offer gear-laden travelers custom ski and snowboard racks fashioned from upcycled timber salvaged from forest fires at the nearby Yosemite National Park.

The resort's 19 chalets offer spacious multi-bedroom configurations with full kitchens and large dining rooms ideal for families and groups. Select accommodations include complimentary firewood to tend private fireplaces as well as heated floors and toilet seats. In April 2023, a collection of 10 newly built one-bedroom cabins will offer guests bright skylights, private fireplaces, modern alpine furniture, natural woods and bathroom tiles reminiscent of the evergreens outside.

Après-Ski Dining and Imbibing

Bar Sierra, the resort's new contemporary California restaurant concept, celebrates local fare and regional brews with 16 craft beers on tap. The indoor-outdoor space includes a private dining room, al fresco dining area, and a walk-up window for guests utilizing the pool. The restaurant also houses a dedicated arcade room where guests can challenge each other to vintage games like Pac-Man.

The resort's buzzy new lobby features a wine bar serving a pleasantly unexpected selection of international wines curated by Chip Ermish, the resort's Advanced Sommelier whose accolades include the prestigious Wine Spectator Restaurant Award. Offerings include "Friday Night Flights" of champagne, local-inspired charcuterie boards, and accessibly priced bottles that guests can purchase to enjoy next to the private fireplace in their chalet or suite. In the morning, guests can start off their day with fresh local coffee and pastries at the lobby coffee bar.

This spring, a food garden flanked by string lights and pine trees will feature a rotating selection of local food trucks – from savory crêpes to vegan tacos – for adventurers on the go.

Year-Round Alpine Recreation

Debuting just in time for Mammoth Mountain's opening day on November 11, the Sierra Nevada Resort is situated minutes away from California's highest chairlift-serviced peak where snow enthusiasts can enjoy one of North America's longest natural ski seasons. The resort's onsite Outbound Adventure Center offers rental equipment concierge service through its exclusive partnership with Black Tie Ski Rentals, which will fit, deliver and pick up the best available snow gear directly from a guest's room. Conveniently located five minutes away from the closest chairlift, Sierra Nevada Resort offers complimentary shuttle pick up and drop off to Mammoth's best lifts every 15 minutes directly from the property.

This spring, guests will find warm reprieve after a long day conquering Mammoth's Olympic-class runs in hot tubs situated under statuesque pines and firs alongside inviting firepits from which to stargaze. A natural-edge pool inspired by the area's hot springs will overlook the Sierra slopes and serve as a scenic destination to unwind and plot the next day's foray into the wild and unexpected. In addition to Mammoth Mountain, guests can answer the call of adventure at the nearby Devils Postpile National Monument, Bodie State Historic Park, Ancient Bristlecone Pinecone Forest, Yosemite National Park and Death Valley.

To celebrate its grand opening, guests are invited to book the "Mammoth to the Max" limited-time offer that includes a two-night stay for two in a fireplace suite, two plush resort robes and a $150 resort gift card to use at the wine bar, Bar Sierra restaurant or gift shop. The experience starts at $370/night, and Sierra Nevada Resort offers nightly rates from $199.

