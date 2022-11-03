Aadi Bioscience to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: AADI), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes, today announced that the Company will be presenting and hosting one-on-one meetings at the following conferences during November:

H.C. Wainwright 3 rd Annual Precision Oncology Virtual Conference, November 14, 2022

Jefferies London Healthcare Conference, November 15-17, 2022 , in London

Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference, November 29-December 1, 2022 , in New York

Replays of webcasts will be available on IR pages of the Aadi Biosciences website for approximately 30 days following each presentation.

About Aadi Bioscience, Inc.

Aadi is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on precision therapies for genetically defined cancers to bring transformational therapies to cancer patients with mTOR pathway driver alterations. Aadi received FDA approval in November of 2021 and in February of 2022 commercialized FYARRO® for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced unresectable or metastatic malignant perivascular epithelioid cell tumor (PEComa).

Aadi has also initiated PRECISION 1, a Phase 2 tumor-agnostic registration-intended trial in mTOR inhibitor-naïve malignant solid tumors harboring TSC1 or TSC2 inactivating alterations. More information on the Company's development pipeline is available on the Aadi website at www.aadibio.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contact:

Marcy Graham

IR@aadibio.com

