ADKISSON PITET LLP RECEIVES "TIER 1" RANKING IN APPELLATE LAW FROM U.S. NEWS/BEST LAW FIRMS

Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Adkisson Pitet LLP is pleased to announce that the firm has been selected as "Tier 1" in Orange County in Appellate Law by U.S. News - Best Lawyers®' 2023 "Best Law Firms."  This is the 3rd year in a row that the firm has been selected for this Tier 1 ranking.

"For over 20 years, Adkisson Pitet LLP attorneys have handled writs and appellate matters for our clients," says Christopher L. Pitet, managing partner - Orange County office.  "We have extensive experience in prosecuting and defending appeals and extraordinary writs before a variety of appellate courts at both the state and federal level, and also in a wide variety of jurisdictions nationwide."

According to U.S. News - Best Lawyers®, "Achieving a tiered ranking in U.S. News – Best Lawyers® 'Best Law Firms' signals a unique combination of quality law practice and breadth of legal expertise … Firms that received a tier designation reflect the highest level of respect a firm can earn among other leading lawyers and clients from the same communities and practice areas."

About Adkisson Pitet LLP: Adkisson Pitet LLP handles litigation of all types, including business litigation, intellectual property litigation, insurance coverage and bad faith, real estate litigation, and trust and probate.  creditor-debtor law, corporate and business law, labor and employment, and general legal advice and counseling.

Orange County Office   

 Las Vegas Office

100 Bayview Circle, Suite 210

 6671 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Suite 210

Newport Beach, CA 92660  

 Las Vegas, NV 89119

Ph: 949.502.7755  

 Ph: 702.953.9617

Fax: 949.502.7762  

 

 Fax: 877.698.0678

 

Christopher L. Pitet, Managing Partner 

Jay D. Adkisson

John M. Alpay   

Managing Partner

Carl A. Berthold Jr.  

Admitted In AZ, CA, OK, NV & TX

 

Joseph P. Busch III  


Michael L. Chun†  


Muzna Zeitouni‡  

 


All Attorneys Admitted In CA  

San Diego Office

1030 La Bonita Dr., Suite 301

†Also Admitted In HI  

San Marcos, CA 92078

‡Also Admitted in MI 

Ph: 760.410.0228


Joseph Petrucelli


Managing Partner


Admitted in CA

Contact:    Christopher L. Petit
Managing Partner

Address:    100 Bayview Circle, Suite 210
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Ph. 949-502-7755 
https://www.apjuris.com/ 
cpetit@apjuris.com

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/adkisson-pitet-llp-receives-tier-1-ranking-in-appellate-law-from-us-newsbest-law-firms-301665816.html

SOURCE Adkisson Pitet LLP

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.