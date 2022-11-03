Alta Resources announces the acquisition of BRM

NEENAH, Wis., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alta Resources Corp. is proud to announce it has acquired BRM, a Colombia-based full service BPO solutions provider. This strategic acquisition enables Alta to expand its capabilities throughout all of South America by delivering customer related outsourcing solutions.

Founded in 2005, BRM is a leading provider of customer experience solutions and digital marketing services headquartered in Bogotá, Colombia and serving the South American market. BRM's senior leadership, including its founders, Juan Pablo Serrano and Pilar Jaramillo, will remain with the company and provide important continuity of leadership and continued success. "This is an organization that has a culture that aligns with ours and a proven track record of prioritizing employee engagement, excellence in serving clients, and innovative service and solutions," said Jim Beré, Alta Resources' Chairman and CEO.

"Alta Resources is led by our Guiding Principles. It's who and what we are and most importantly, it's what we do. Great companies partner with Alta Resources because we deliver defined results, and do so with passion, focus and a sense of urgency," Jim added. "I know that our two organizations are going to be an excellent fit. By joining forces, we will offer an expanded geographic footprint, 8,000+ associates, as well as enriched technology and capabilities. Our vision is to be a global leader and this South American coverage is an important step on that journey!"

Alta Resources is headquartered in Neenah, Wisconsin with additional locations in Brea, California; Fort Myers, Florida; Pasig City, Philippines and Belize City, Belize now with additional global locations supporting all of South America. Formed in 1995, privately-held Alta Resources is a leading provider of customer-management business-process outsourcing for many of the world's best-known brands in a variety of industries, including retail, consumer-packaged goods, healthcare, entertainment, automotive and sports apparel. With its comprehensive service lines – care, sales, e-commerce, back office and fulfillment – clients can seamlessly integrate their core customer processes through a single partner. Alta Resources helps clients improve and better manage their customer experiences across every touch point, ultimately delivering results that provide sales growth and cost savings. To learn more about the two companies, visit AltaResources.com or brm.com.co

